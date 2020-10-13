Methuen students make case for new youth center

CARL RUSSO/staff photo. Methuen students and advisors attending Tuesday night's School Committee meeting to advocate for a new youth center included, first row, from left: Jessica Brenes of Inspirational Ones; Theodore Higginbottom, 15; Brooke Tardugno, 16; Jonnie Charest, 15; Philip Nguyen, 16; Chloe Howell,16; and, Marissa Underwood of Inspirational Ones. Back row, from left, are: Methuen state Sen. Diana DiZoglio; Calysa Alba, 14; Chelsea Naut, 17; Kenney Erazo, 17; and, Mathew Torres, 15. Students gave a presentation, with help from state senator, Diana DiZoglio and representatives from Inspirational Ones, a nonprofit organization to the Methuen School Committee about why they should donate the old Pleasant Valley School to a nonprofit to be used for a Methuen Youth Center. 10/13/2020