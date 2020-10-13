Methuen students make case for new youth center

METHUEN – About a dozen middle and high school students made a presentation to the School Committee Tuesday night asking the committee to declare the old Pleasant Valley School as surplus so it could be converted into a community youth center.
The teens, joined by advisers and state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen, made a case for why the building would make a good teen center.
“The Methuen Youth [Center] Project is not only a great way for students and kids from our community to hang out and connect, but also an opportunity to give them the tools and resources they need to succeed in the future," said Lukas Karagiorgos, a Methuen High junior. "One of our main goals is to give all students a voice and allow them to have representation in their education and community issues.”
The committee appeared ready to support the project and it will be discussed and voted on at a future meeting. The Pleasant Valley School building is currently being used by the School Department for storage of documents. It would have to be declared surplus by the committee before being handed over to a nonprofit group that has been formed to raise money for the project.
The idea behind a youth center has been percolating for more than a year.
Beginning in the fall of 2019, DiZoglio partnered with Methuen Public Schools and the nonprofit Inspirational Ones in spearheading the Youth Innovation Program (YIP) in the city. YIP is a program for youth to help them gain the knowledge, skills, and resources to prepare them for a fulfilling future beyond school.
Alongside those groups has been the Youth Advisory Council MY (Methuen Youth) Voice.
DiZoglio, meanwhile, has already started going after money for the project.
She was able to secure a $200,000 grant to initiate the YIP program and subsequently secured $1 million in a recent economic development bill toward the capital campaign. The $200,000 is currently at work in coordination with MPS while the $1 million bond stills needs the final release by the Baker Administration.
DiZoglio, meanwhile, is heading off Friday on a 159-mile hike across the state to raise money for the center. She hopes to raise nearly $160,000, on top of about $43,000 she's already raised from corporate donors.
“Now more than ever during this COVID-19 emergency, our local youth who are stuck at home, isolated from their peers, are in need of vital guidance, support and services to keep them connected,” said DiZoglio. “The goal of this project is to provide them with that connectivity, as well as the mentorship opportunities and social and emotional learning to inspire them to pursue their unique talents and reach their goals.
"They need a safe and supportive place to belong that can help them reach their fullest potential. We as community leaders need to step up and support our future generation of leaders' call to action, not only for the youth who are currently advocating, but for their children and their children's children."
Mayor Neil Perry, who is also chairman of the School Committee, supports the project.
“Methuen is lucky to have the YMCA and many student athletic organizations, but we can do more," Perry said. "When the senator approached me requesting support for a youth facility to focus on supporting Methuen students not currently served by other programs, I immediately agreed. We identified the PV School as a site where we hope to serve Methuen youth, but also potentially provide programs and services for our entire community. I applaud Diana for expanding her vision to allow for this important partnership for our community.
Members of the community interested in learning more, donating or virtually marching for the Methuen Youth and Community Center may do so by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MarchAcrossMass, www.InspirationalOnes.org by clicking on Youth Innovation Program, or by emailing Jessica@InspirationalOnes.org.