METHUEN — The Summer Nights Music Series, hosted by Methuen’s Cultural Council, premiered Friday night at the Riverwalk Park on Osgood Street.
“Our mission is really to highlight local art and try to give opportunity there hasn’t been yet,” said Jennifer Loiselle, chair of the Cultural Council. “We want a family-friendly event that highlights positivity and culture.”
The Ristuben Jazz & Quartet performed Friday. Residents were able to hear vocals and guitar as the trio played a blend of jazz, blues and roots.
There will be three other nights of music in Methuen. From 6 to 9 p.m. on Aug. 25 as well as Sept. 8 and 22. Residents can enjoy live music, food trucks and vendors.
The Shadow Band is scheduled to perform Aug. 25. The Bellas will play on Sept. 8. The final music series installment will feature two live acts, Three at Home and Troubadour Soul.
