METHUEN 一 The School Committee on Sept. 12 voted unanimously to accept the performance evaluation of Superintendent Brandi Kwong.
Kwong scored in the proficient range throughout the evaluation 一 one level shy of the maximum performance level.
“There are a lot of things that are going right,” said Mayor Neil Perry, the committee’s chairman. “There’s great appreciation for the fact that we are moving the Methuen Public Schools forward.”
Perry said the committee was particularly impressed with strides that continue to be made to bolster reading literacy in the lower grades.
“The kindergarten through grade two literacy ratings were fantastic,” said Perry.
Kwong also received proficient ratings for performance standards including professional culture and structural leadership, management and operations as well as family and community engagement. In addition, Perry said Kwong has made significant progress toward achieving the professional practice goal.
Member Laurie Keegan praised Kwong for maintaining such a high performance level despite having to make decisions that are not always popular.
“Your job is impossible to be perfect at,” she said. “As a whole, you’re doing a fantastic job.”
Some of the areas for improvement include increasing reading literacy in grades 6-8, bolstering collaborative conflict resolution, addressing issues pertaining to staff morale and finding ways to connect with families who are not enrolled in Infinite Campus, an online tool used for communication.
However, member Susan Nicholson took issue with the improvement areas, saying they were ambiguous.
“I am sure that this is not clear to me,” she said. “When we’re not here, who’s going to interpret that?”
However, Perry said there is data to backup each improvement area.
“If we’re here just to throw lilies at each other then count me out,” he said. “There’s always room for improvement.”
A Methuen educator for the past 20 years, Kwong has been superintendent since 2019. According to her contract, Kwong’s starting salary was $187,500 with a 2% annual increase.
