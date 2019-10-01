METHUEN — An attorney representing the Methuen Police Superior Officer's Association is highly critical of the city's recent effort to cancel pricey contracts for top police officers.
The council decided last week to file a formal complaint with the state ethics commission with hope that the vote of approval taken among former councilors in 2017 will be invalidated. Attorney Gary Nolan, representing the police union, harshly criticizes the current council for "having sat on its hands since last February" when the state inspector general first suggested getting the ethics commission involved.
Now, eight months later and as arbitration nears on Oct. 22, attorney Darren Klein wrote a letter to the ethics commission for the city encouraging "a swift and clear ruling on this urgent issue."
Nolan wrote in a response to The Eagle-Tribune that the city has created a "faux emergency" as part of "an apparent legal strategy."
The city has suggested trickery played a part in the current contract — that two contracts were actually submitted to the council, and that someone presumably changed the agreed-upon contractual language without informing the council, Nolan wrote.
There were never two contracts, according to Nolan. Only the one that, if not halted, would have inflated salaries 183% in a year for superior officers, which equates to as much as $432,295 in pay before overtime.
Methuen’s superior officers would have become some of the highest paid public officials in the country.
"The inflated salary figures, often held out by the city to spark outrage, apply to very few individuals, and more importantly have never been demanded or even requested by the police union or any officer," Nolan said.
He elaborated that the union had gone to the table despite its binding contract and agreed to radically reduce salaries as compared to the city's worst case scenarios.
"Ultimately, the city, not the union, rejected those attempts at settlement," Nolan said.
According to Nolan, a draft agreement signed only by the union is being used as evidence that there were two agreed-upon versions of the contract submitted to the council at the time.
"Only one agreement was ever submitted to the City Council," he said.
The parties met several times during bargaining and worked through different iterations of the contract. Nolan said the draft agreement signed only by the union was rejected by then-Mayor Stephen Zanni and returned to the union for revisions.
"Importantly, the union signed that initial draft document not because it wanted new language, but because it would have agreed to it," Nolan said. "The mayor never signed it, and that version was never submitted to the council."
Councilors at the time, some of whom are still in office, have said added inflated base salary calculation language was never proposed during negotiations, nor had it been included in any previous drafts of the contract.
Mayor James Jajuga was a councilor when the contract was approved. Current Chairwoman Jennifer Kannan and her Vice Chairperson Lynn Vidler also held council seats.
Kannan, now a candidate for mayor, has held strong that the City Council was misled.
"Someone from the Zanni administration caused two contracts to be circulated, one that was signed by the mayor and the police union representative and another one that was presented to the council," she said in a statement Friday. "This is outrageous and needs to be fully investigated."
Nolan argues against any deception.
"Only one agreement was sent to the council — all had the chance to read, review, and inquire; some were even alerted by the auditor (Tom Kelly)," he said. "Ultimately, none asked a single question. That is not the fault of the union."
By agreeing to include multiple added contractual benefits into its definition of base pay, the city raised the compensation of its police officers significantly, according to Nolan.
In his letter, Nolan went on to question why the current council voted in April to spend $575,000 to bridge pay for police expenses, ultimately authorizing the contractual increases.
Jajuga said Friday that he is in strong support of ethics commission involvement.
A spokesperson for Jajuga said the mayor's office did not receive Nolan's letter directly and would therefore not comment on it.
The basis of the current council's argument that the contract should be negated is how the Rule of Necessity was used back in 2017. It allowed five councilors with conflicts of interest to participate in the vote, including Jajuga, Kannan and Vidler.
“I agree with the assertion that the so-called 'Rule of Necessity' – the basis upon which I and other members of the council at that time were advised that we could vote on this matter despite conflicts – was misapplied by the city solicitor,” Jajuga said.
The city's letter to the ethics commission mentions the forthcoming Oct. 22 arbitration, as well as "additional litigation sure to follow."