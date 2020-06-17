METHUEN — In life, as the saying goes, timing is everything.
When the City Council meets Thursday night to vote on the proposed Police Superior Officers' Union contract, it does so in the midst of a pandemic that has sapped revenues and forced other unions, such as those in the School Department, to take 0% raises next year.
By contrast, the superior officers are on track to pick up 9% raises retroactively to 2017, and another 6.5% over the next three years. The pact expires in 2023.
According to a chart listing every superior officer's salary and benefits from 2018 to 2023 that appeared on the City Council website until it was removed Tuesday afternoon, salaries for the five captains are projected to rise from an average of about $156,000 in the first year of the contract to more than $203,000 for the three remaining captains by the end of the sixth year — an increase of nearly $50,000, or around 30%.
The chart, as well as an analysis of the contract by the city's chief financial officer, indicates that the number of captains will be reduced by attrition from five to three, although at least one city councilor said language in the contract calls for those five positions to be preserved.
Salaries for seven lieutenants are scheduled to rise from a low of around $116,000 to a high of more than $180,000, according to that same document.
The 13 sergeants, meanwhile, will see salaries rise from a low of around $96,000 to a high in year six of more than $156,000.
Several city councilors interviewed Tuesday said they were concerned that with the city in the midst of a pandemic, it will be hard to justify such salary increases, especially when other unions are being asked to take cuts.
"As of right now, I'm thinking about the fiscal sustainability of the city," said City Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio. "I haven't decided how I'm going to vote. I want to see the presentation. I've seen the contract, but we need to make sure whatever decision we make is responsible given what's going on in the city, the state and the country."
Mayor Neil Perry said recently the city is facing a $7 million revenue shortfall. The School Department announced last week it had reached deals with most of its unions for no raises for one year, something Perry is attempting to negotiate with the other city unions.
The pandemic and ensuing economic shutdown has slashed tax collections at the state level, which could translate into huge cuts in state and education aid if the federal government doesn't step in and pass a municipal bail-out package.
Perry, who did not return phone calls or text messages for this story, has signed off on the police contract, but needs the City Council vote to fund it. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday and can be seen live at Methuentv.org.
According to a financial impact study of the contract by Chief Administrative Financial Officer Maggie Duprey, the deal will cost the city about $441,000 this fiscal year, which she said could be paid for with free cash — a surplus account left over from prior years' budgets. Overall, the six-year deal will cost the city an additional $988,000, she said.
"I'm not sure the city has the money," DiZoglio said. "Free cash? That's something everyone needs right now. We need to know what the state is giving us. This is premature."
Another councilor said he has questions about why Duprey's analysis shows salary increases over the six-year life of the contract as 0% in the first year, 6% in the second year, then 3% followed by 2.5%, 2% and another 2% in the final year.
"The numbers of 3% and 6% don't seem to match the hard numbers," said City Councilor Joel Faretra. "If you calculate the actual numbers, they go up because you have the Quinn Bill (education incentive), shift differential, holiday pay and other benefits. Even though it says 2%, some of the raises are as high as 30%."
The issue of the Police Superior Officers Union contract has been a controversy since former Mayor Stephen Zanni and the City Council at the time approved a contract that would have given raises to the captains of nearly 200%, adding up to about $440,000 a year each.
That contract was placed on hold when ensuing Mayor James Jajuga realized it could bankrupt the city. He tried to implement a new contract, but the City Council refused to fund it because it still offered what were deemed to be astronomically high salaries.
After the state inspector general released a scathing report on the contract negotiations, identifying numerous problems such as possible ethics violations, Jajuga returned all of the superior officers to their 2017 salary levels, which is what they are currently receiving.
The issue then went to mediation. Earlier this year the mediator, working with Perry and the union, came to the latest agreement now before the City Council for a vote.
At least one councilor thinks the deal is dead on arrival.
"I think it will be defeated," said City Council President James McCarty, noting that there is language protecting the number of captains in the department.
"That's a deal-breaker," said McCarty, who has been a vocal critic of the department and favors trimming the number of captains from five to three. "Then throw out the percent increases, when the city is being asked to make serious concessions. It's not right."