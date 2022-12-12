METHUEN — Methuen is taking 9 Branch St. by eminent domain because it needs space for overcrowded schools.
Eminent domain is usually applied when government takes private property for a public purpose, but only after paying just compensation for the property.
In this case, however, eminent domain is being used to address the fact that the $11.3 million that the city is paying for 9 Branch St. is far more than the building’s assessed value of $5.1 million. Chapter 40, section 14 of the Mass. General Laws prohibits cities and towns from buying property for more than 25 percent over its assessed value.
But City Solicitor Kenneth Rossetti told the City Council on Nov. 29 that this 25 percent limit doesn’t apply in a taking by eminent domain, which follows a different standard than a traditional real estate deal.
“The taking of real property for a public purpose does not base itself on what the assessed value is,” Rossetti said. “It bases itself on what the fair market value is.”
There is no dispute about the fair market value of 9 Branch St., which sold in 2016 for $9,615,000, and is currently owned by Charter School Solutions Crest LLC. That’s why the taking was described as “friendly” at council meetings.
“We had appraisers for both the owner and the city come up with fair market values for the property in excess of $11 million,” Rossetti said. “The basis for paying just compensation relates to the fair market value: what would a party in the market pay to another party in the market for the transaction of the real property?”
The building will be used to house all of Methuen’s pre-kindergarten classes and programs in one place along with the school system’s administrative staff. The inadequacy of facilities used by Methuen’s youngest students became apparent after pandemic restrictions were lifted and remote learning ceased.
“At the heart of it for me is we’re still operating four months into the school year with students in media centers all across the city,” Mayor Neil Perry said a council meeting Nov. 21.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong told the City Council on Nov. 27 that the closing date for the deal was set for Dec. 12, at which point they would begin any interior work that needs to be done.
“Our goal is to have central office in at some point in the spring, when all the work — the phones, the wiring — are done, and have students in there as early as the summer for the extended school year,” Kwong said. “Preschool for sure in September. No doubt.”
The City Council first approved a proposal from Kwong to make a deal for 9 Branch St. last year. Perry said that the deal as it now stands was prepared in consultation with the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and federal officials.
“We have not done this alone in the city of Methuen,” Perry said. “One of the things that has taken so long to get this back to you, as the superintendent can tell you, is lining all this up.”
Because the city and school system are both involved in the transaction, they are entering into an agreement that the property will be used exclusively by the schools for 10 years, at which point they can revisit the agreement.
The city is using $8.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for the purchase while the school system is contributing $2.9 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds, and all of this money comes from the federal government.
As a condition of using their money for that purpose, the city therefore must record the federal government’s interest in 9 Branch St. at the Registry of Deeds.
“We need to acknowledge with the federal government, through the state, that we acknowledge it’s federally funded and it continues to be a school,” said Maggie Duprey, chief administrative and financial officer for Methuen. “We will have to do that annually until it’s not the case any more. Long term, if we should choose to use it not as a school, we will have to work with the federal government at that time and make sure they are appeased with their interest.”
