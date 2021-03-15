METHUEN — It was a good news/bad news kind of a week for local teachers who were told they could get vaccinated starting next week but that they would also be teaching to full classrooms starting April 5.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong announced last Monday in an email to school staff and the School Committee that vaccines would be arranged through the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with second shots a month later.
"We are thrilled the district is arranging this for us," said Methuen Teachers Association President Jonathon Becker. "It's absolutely fantastic."
Also this week, however, Jeff Riley, the state commissioner of education, issued orders that all students in kindergarten through grade five have to return to in-person learning by April 5, while all middle school students must return by April 28.
The return of high school students hasn't been scheduled yet, but Riley advised superintendents that students in grades 9-12 should expect to return to in-person learning before the end of the year.
Methuen is currently in a hybrid teaching model, under which students in one grouping, or cohort, attend school in-person Mondays and Tuesdays and do remote learning Wednesdays through Fridays. The other group, or cohort, is remote Mondays through Wednesday and in-person Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesday is used as a cleaning day.
The idea is to keep the down number of students in each classroom so that they can stay three to six feet away from each other. It also prevents overcrowding in hallways and cafeterias.
Superintendent Brandi Kwong told the School Committee last Monday that she wasn't sure how Methuen — or any other large school district — will be able to comply with the new guidelines.
She noted that some classrooms have up to 30 students and that there is simply not enough room to accommodate them all. The state suggested some ideas to ease overcrowding, including having classes in tents set up outside the school buildings.
Becker said the notion of bringing all the students back at the same time seemed unrealistic.
"I feel like Riley is throwing caution to the wind and I'm not sure for what purpose," he said. "They are requiring us to be back but there is extreme hesitation."
He added, however, "there are still so many questions that need to be answered. We don't want to be the guinea pigs and test cases."
Other teachers interviewed this week felt similarly.
"I'm very excited about the vaccinations that were set up for us," said Methuen High reading teacher Maryellen Fillipon, praising the superintendent for the hard work she put in to make the vaccines happen. "She didn't have to do that, and she did it anyway. It was greatly appreciated. I'm looking forward to getting the vaccination."
At the same time, she said, bringing back all the students could be a real hardship.
"It probably is a little too soon for all the reopening," she said. "But we have to do what we are being told, whether I agree with it or not."
She said she is in the school four days a week teaching both in-person and remotely, adding, "I've gotten more used to it."
But, she added, "I don't want to rush into anything too soon. I'm hoping things get back to normal in September."
Karen Godek, a third-grade teacher at the Tenney Grammar School, said that she's already signed up for the vaccine and was "happy about that."
She said she thinks students need to be back in school as soon as possible.
"I prefer teaching from my classroom rather than teaching from home," she said, adding that she will feel a little better "knowing we will at least have that first dose" before all her students return. "I'm feeling good about it."
She said that while she thinks the hybrid learning model works well, "I know how important it is for them (students) to be in school."