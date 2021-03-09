METHUEN — Teachers and staff of the city's public schools will start getting vaccinated next week, Superintendent Brandi Kwong announced in an email to staff and the School Committee Monday.
That means more than 900 employees of Methuen Public Schools will be eligible for vaccines Thursday, Friday and Saturday of next week at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center facility at 147 Pelham St., with follow-up shots a month later.
"I got a lot of very excited emails" after notifying staff about the good news, Kwong said, noting that not all 900 employees will need the vaccine, as some of them may already have received it.
Meanwhile, if the Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrives by next week, then teachers and staff won't need another shot a month later.
The timing for the vaccines could not be better, as schools were told last week by the state commissioner of education that districts should plan on having students in kindergarten through grade five back in school by April 5.
While Methuen teachers won't get the second shot, if needed, until later in April, they will at least have the first shot, which has better than a 90% success rate in fighting off the virus. Middle school students must return by April 28, according to guidelines issued Tuesday.
Teachers' union president Jonathon Becker could not be reached for comment.
In Methuen, Kwong told the School Committee Monday night that she will be unveiling a plan on how to get those students back into school by early April. Kwong said superintendents were expected to have a meeting with Education Commissioner Jeff Riley on Wednesday.
Nonetheless, news about the vaccine seemed to ignite a fresh wave of optimism in the district.
School Committee members praised Kwong for her efforts.
"This is not happening in other districts," committee member Jessica MacLeod, a school principal in Lawrence, said during Monday night's School Committee meeting. "Most schools in other districts are being told it's not the district's responsibility. It's a huge gift for all members of the school community. Not many other superintendents are doing that."
Committee member Karen Hallbauer agreed, calling the news "amazing."
"Not not every superintendent goes above and beyond and arranges that for her staff," Hallbauer said. "It should also give the public and parents some confidence that teachers at least will have a vaccination before going back."
Committee member Susan Nicholson said she even tweeted about how happy she was.
"This is the only district I know of that secured appointments for their staff," she said. "The staff will value that."
Locally, school staffs from the Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover and Esperanza Academy in Lawrence are getting vaccinated later this week, according to Rich Napolitano, senior vice president and chief strategy officer at the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center.
He said Kwong and GLTS were the first districts to reach out on behalf of their staffs, although he has since heard from Andover, North Andover and Haverhill about setting up vaccination clinics for their employees.
"We are committed to helping the teachers out to get them back into the classrooms and feeling safe," Napolitano said, adding that as GLFHC continues to get a steady stream of shots, the health center will be able to include more school districts. "We are pretty excited about it. We just want to get shots in arms — for our patients and for the community."
He said teachers and staff from GLTS, which has a much smaller staff than Methuen, will be vaccinated Friday and Saturday at the Methuen site. Esperanza Academy is sending over all their teachers and staff on Thursday.
With allotments from the state and federal governments, Napolitano estimated that by the end of March "we will be doing 8,000 to 10,000 vaccinations a week."
He said the agency is opening another site in Haverhill at Central Plaza next week, further increasing capacity.
The increase in vaccinations could not have come at a better time, as Jeff Riley, the state commissioner of education, has ruled that students in kindergarten through grade five must return to school by the first week in April.
Kwong said that even though the district has been doing a hybrid model — with a mix of online and in-class learning — it would be "challenging" to return to in-person learning under current state guidelines requiring 3-feet of distance between students in classrooms and 6-feet in the cafeteria.
"We have more students than can fit in classrooms at 3-feet apart," she said. "To find space in our K-8 buildings will be challenging. To feed students at 6-feet apart, the obstacles are still there."
Bruce Stella, the director of facilities for Methuen schools, built a prototype of a Plexiglas enclosure that would enable students to eat safely while still being able to see and speak to their friends. It was displayed Monday night for the School Committee.
"We are trying to think outside the box to bring as many students back safely as possible," Kwong said. "But to be honest and transparent, the obstacles we had last July have not left us."