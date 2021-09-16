METHUEN — Veterans in Methuen will soon have preferred parking when doing business at City Hall, among other benefits, after councilors unanimously approved resolutions designed to honor and support the city’s veteran population.
Council Vice-Chair D.J. Beauregard proposed the measures, which have been in the works for the last several months and take effect upon passage after a second read at next Monday’s City Council meeting. A prior vote on the items passed unanimously at the Sept. 7 meeting.
“I believe that a city or town is only as good as its determination to take care of its veterans,” Beauregard said. “The City Council’s approval of these items gives us the chance to make Methuen one of the most veteran-friendly communities in the Merrimack Valley, if not the entire Commonwealth of Massachusetts.”
As part of the resolution package, three parking spaces at City Hall typically reserved for councilors will be replaced with three spaces for veterans, Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star family members.
Additionally, property tax exemption amounts for disabled veterans will be increased by doubling the state’s minimum statutory exemption levels, the council authorized.
“Given the rising cost of living in recent years, an effort to increase these exemption amounts is long overdue,” Beauregard said. “This local measure doubles the state’s minimum statutory exemption amounts, which would match the exemption amounts provided to disabled veterans in the town of Billerica. If folks in Billerica can do this, I think we can, too.”
According to Beauregard, the vast majority of disabled veterans — nearly 75% — who receive the exemption will see it rise from $400 to $800.
Veterans who place their homes into a trust are still able to receive the exemptions, according to the council’s new authorization. As it stands now, veterans who place their homes into a trust lose exemptions even if they still live there. A provision of the BRAVE Act, the resolution allows veterans to protect their homes from estate taxes, probate and long-term care costs.
Finally, councilors agreed to ask the city’s Office of Veterans Services to post information about law firms in and around Methuen that provide pro-bono legal services to veterans on the city’s website cityofmethuen.net and make sure it is updated annually.
In addition to thanking his fellow councilors for supporting the effort to recognize veterans and their families, Beauregard said the resolutions could not be made possible without the assistance of Ed “Hoppy” Curran, Methuen’s former director of veterans services. Curran, a Methuen resident, served in the U.S. Army’s Fourth Infantry Division and was stationed in South Vietnam.
Beauregard said Curran was the person who initially told him the exemptions remained stagnant for years, inspiring him to draft the legislation.