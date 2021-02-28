Methuen to remember 71 city residents lost to COVID-19     

METHUEN — The city is taking part in a national remembrance day for the victims of COVID-19 on Monday, with an outdoor ceremony at the police station.
The event was proposed by City Councilors Joel Faretra and Eunice Zeigler, who found out that 60 cities and towns in 24 states are holding similar types of events on March 1, which has been designated as COVID Memorial Day.
"Since the beginning of the pandemic, 71 Methuen residents have succumbed to the disease," Zeigler said. "It is important to reflect on the lives lost. They were our friends, neighbors and relatives."
Faretra noted that "we are approaching the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in Methuen. As vaccines are being administered, our kids being back in school, and business restrictions being lightened, this is a good time to step back and pay our respects to our friends and neighbors that we have lost to this virus."
In collaboration with the mayor’s office, the ceremony will be held at the Quinn building located at 90 Hampshire St. starting at noon.
Residents are invited to social distance and reflect on the impact felt in the community. The event will feature a moment of silence, flag remembrance demonstration, symbolic 71 bell tolls to represent the lives lost and the flag will be lowered.
On Monday night, the council is expected to formally vote on a resolution that would permanently recognize a day of remembrance for victims of the deadly disease.
The resolution states, in part, that COVID-19 "has had a disproportionate impact on low-income communities and communities of color, exacerbating inequities already prevalent in our systems that we must address as a nation."
It concludes by saying: "Be it resolved the City of Methuen supports the designation of the first Monday in March as 'COVID-19 Memorial Day,' in remembrance of those who have lost their lives and in honor of those who are forever marked by COVID and continue to suffer from the impact of this virus."
Nationwide, the number of people who have died from COVID-19 topped 500,000 this week.