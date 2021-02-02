METHUEN — First, the good news: The city is opening its own vaccination clinic at The Loop on Thursday to innoculate people aged 75 years and older against COVID-19.
Now, the bad news: The state has given the city only 100 doses.
"There are 9,000 seniors in Methuen," said Community Development Director Bill Buckley, who has been given the task of setting up and staffing the vaccination site. "We will be 8,900 short."
Massachusetts on Monday progressed to the second phase of the Baker administration's vaccine plan, opening up eligibility for the shots to people aged 75 and older, along with previously eligible groups including health care workers, first responders, and residents of congregate care and nursing facilities.
The 75-and-up population was able to start making appointments online last week, and in many cases encountered challenges navigating the state's website or discovered that all available times had already been claimed.
Making matters worse for local residents is that some pharmacies have made corporate decisions not to offer clinics in certain locations, including the Walgreen's in Methuen, which will not have a clinic.
Mayor Neil Perry, who's been touting his plans to set up a vaccination center in Methuen for weeks, said the state is being stingy with its vaccination supply. He said the city is scheduled to get 100 doses every Wednesday and it would be holding vaccination clinics every Thursday.
A hotline is being set up to field calls from seniors who want the vaccine. That number was not available Tuesday. Perry said he would be releasing more information Wednesday morning and that the hotline number would be on the city's website. He said the city would also be distributing bilingual leaflets and running ads on local Spanish radio stations.
"When the hotline opens, it will close very quickly," Buckley said. "Those 100 doses will go in about five minutes. And 15 minutes later the waiting list will be at the max and will be capped."
While the news of a clinic was generally seen as a positive development in Methuen, city councilors had numerous questions and concerns.
"This is crazy," said City Council Chairman Steve Saba. "The governor said there was a surplus of vaccines and they had vaccines sitting in storage. Now they are saying we can't get enough vaccines."
He added that while people in New Hampshire were having no trouble getting shots, people in Massachusetts were being stymied at every turn.
"How does a city like Methuen, with 50,000 residents, only get 100 vaccines?" He asked. "We need to get shots in the arms of people."
He called it "insane" to think that 100 doses a week would eventually take care of the city's vaccination needs.
"It will take a year if it's at that rate," he said, "and that's before it can even go to people other than seniors over 75."
Councilor Nicholas DiZoglio asked if residents should just plan on going to Gillette Stadium or Fenway Park, where mass vaccination clinics have been set up.
Perry suggested Lawrence General Hospital might be a good bet, as the hospital is hosting a clinic at South Lawrence East School. Appointments are now being made through the end of March.
"I see us not being able to vaccinate fast enough," Perry said. "I'm anxious about setting false expectations. The reality is the supply does not equal demand."
Buckley said some communities, including Andover and North Andover, opted out of the local clinics program because they would only be getting 100 doses per week.
"We've opted to say, we will use 100 as a dry run," he said.
Buckley said the city "opted to move forward with this public health clinic, to get it open, in anticipation of the state releasing additional doses."
Perry said he hopes hundreds of people sign up for the vaccine, even though only 100 doses are available. He said he hoped to use the waiting lists as proof that the demand in Methuen is high and that the city should be getting more of the vaccine.
Methuen is not alone with this problem of low numbers of doses.
On a Jan. 26 conference call with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, local officials expressed frustration with the paltry number of vaccines being sent to cities and towns.
"It's really hard for communities to set up clinics when there's such a limited supply of the vaccine, and also the time that it takes to set them up is just creating a lot of confusion and concern municipally," said Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Mass. Municipal Association. The call was the latest installment in a series of conversations the MMA has been hosting between the administration and local mayors and town managers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jana Ferguson, assistant commissioner at the Department of Public Health, acknowledged on the MMA call a recent message she'd sent to local health officials whose communities are enrolled in the Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccine Program, advising them of limits that would apply to their vaccine orders.
Ferguson said she "did not like sending out that letter, but I had to let people know" what would be available to them so that they could plan clinics appropriately. The limits, she said, take into account factors including a community's proximity to a mass vaccination site, capacity to host clinics, and the pandemic's impacts on health equity in hard-hit areas.
"Given the limits on vaccine that we are receiving from the federal government and the demand for vaccine in Massachusetts, we need to limit the vaccine that's available for any one channel of vaccine delivery, and for the local public health departments that were planning on standing up clinics, that's meant we had to work within a certain constraint of a number of doses," Ferguson said.
Katie Lannan of the State House News Service contributed to this story.