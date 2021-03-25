METHUEN — Federal, state and local officials cheered Thursday's announcement by Gov. Charlie Baker to distribute an additional $100 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to four cities initially short-changed by the federal law.
Baker, in his daily coronavirus briefing, announced that Methuen, Everett, Randolph and Chelsea were under-funded by the bill, which was approved by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month.
"Chelsea, Everett, Methuen and Randolph are receiving smaller levels of federal funding compared to other, hard-hit communities," Baker said. "It is critical they get the resources they need."
He added: "When this issue was first brought to our attention, we looked at the numbers, and relatively better-off communities were getting $70 million, and places like Chelsea, Everett, Methuen and Randolph, which were hit hard, were getting $6 to $8 million. It was pretty clear there was a problem."
Methuen received about $14 million but will get significantly more under Baker's proposal.
Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said Baker's announcement was the result of a coordinated effort by lawmakers and local officials to advocate for cities hit hard by the pandemic but given less in federal aid than their counterparts around the state to recover from the economic pressure the pandemic put on local government and businesses.
Perry said in a press release he was "grateful for the broad support from Congress and our local delegation that resulted in Gov. Charlie Baker’s announcement this morning."
He added that while Methuen, Everett, Randolph and Chelsea were negatively impacted by the initial formula used to allocate federal funds from the America Rescue Plan, "this additional aid allocation will help to bring equity to these communities."
Perry thanked Baker for acknowledging this issue and quickly working to implement a solution. Methuen’s federal and state delegations worked with Perry to ensure Methuen received a more equitable distribution of funds, he said.
Congresswoman Lori Trahan, state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, and Reps. Linda Dean Campbell, Frank Moran and Christina Minicucci "have all been instrumental in assisting with getting more funds allocated to help Methuen recover from COVID-19," he said in the press release.
Trahan, a big supporter of the American Rescue Plan, said "cities and towns like Methuen have shouldered far more than their share of the burden in responding to this pandemic. I applaud the decision by Gov. Baker to ensure that Methuen and other hard-hit communities receive robust relief, which is exactly what Congress intended when we approved this historic package."
Perry sent a letter to Baker, Trahan, and the entire state delegation once he learned of the negative impact the allocation of federal funds would have on Methuen.
All elected officials responded immediately to Mayor Perry’s letter and "worked together seamlessly to ensure that Methuen received a more equitable allocation of funds," Perry said. "The residents of Methuen will greatly benefit from this collaboration, as we move our community forward and work to combat the effects of COVID-19."
Sen. DiZoglio said “It is critical that Methuen receives the resources it needs out of the American Rescue Plan. I am so grateful to Mayor Perry for his leadership in raising awareness around the city receiving a disproportionately small level of funding from the relief package and his advocacy alongside us in ensuring the city will receive a more equitable allocation of funds."
She also thanked Baker for the support, adding, "moving forward, however, it is imperative that the governor work closely with both state and local officials, instead of continuing to work around them, so that Methuen residents get the support they need and deserve from the state to recover from the tragic toll of the pandemic. There remains much work to be done but these funds will play an important role in helping local efforts to expand vaccines, safely reopen our schools and help Methuen families make ends meet.”
Representative Linda Dean Campbell agreed.
“I am grateful to the mayor for his strong leadership on this issue, and to the Methuen state delegation for their advocacy," she said. "My colleagues joined me in writing a letter to the governor to initiate dialogue requesting additional support for Methuen, and I am thankful to the governor for his immediate response. As one of the hardest-hit cities in the commonwealth, Methuen will put these dollars to good use to support residents and businesses."
Baker said the money he is procuring can be used consistent with how it is being used in other communities, making up for revenue lost during the pandemic, "direct aid to support costs related to the pandemic (and) ... investments in water, sewer, broadband and other eligible expenses."
He added that the money isn't expected for several weeks, during which the state will continue to seek guidance from the federal government on how the money can be used.