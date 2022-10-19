METHUEN — Only two months after she was born, Layla Sine was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia and was thrust into the fight of her life.
Layla’s mother, Diana Cortes, said she noticed that her daughter developed jaundice days after being born. For most newborns, jaundice typically goes away on its own. However, in Layla’s case, it only got progressively worse.
“As time went on she became more and more yellow,” said Cortes.
By Dec. 9, 2021, Layla’s condition continued to deteriorate and Cortes took her to a pediatrician, desperate for answers.
What unfolded was a parent’s nightmare: Layla needed to be taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for emergency surgery.
“That was when my life changed forever,” she said. “All these feelings were flushing through me.”
According to the Cleveland Clinic, Biliary Atresia prevents bile from moving from the liver to the small intestine. Without a way for the bile to drain, it will destroy a baby’s liver.
The only possible procedure, called Kasai, involves using a loop of the baby’s small intestine to replace damaged bile ducts. It has a 30% success rate.
“For Layla, it didn’t work,” said Cortes.
Although a repeat procedure is possible, doctors determined that a liver transplant from a live donor would be Layla’s best option. Because she is only a year old, Layla would only need part of a donor’s healthy liver.
“Without this transplant she will not survive,” said Cortes. “We are in desperate need of someone with blood type B or O to donate a small piece of their liver to hopefully give my daughter a fighting chance.”
After being admitted at Massachusetts General Hospital on Aug. 29, Layla was transferred to Boston Children’s Hospital on Oct. 6. The reason for the transfer, Cortes said, was because Boston Children’s Hospital has an established program for live donor transplants.
Layla has been on the transplant list since June 8 and requires around-the-clock care.
“I travel back and forth every day,” said Cortes, adding that she also had to stop working. “The expenses are crazy, it’s just insane.”
Layla’s father, Jeffrey Sine said he draws his strength from his daughter.
“This experience has been challenging for our family but we believe that Layla will get her transplant and will grow and thrive. In order for us to keep going each day, we must stay positive,” he said. “She’s been through so much and yet most days she’s smiling and in good spirits. I hope to look back at this chapter of our lives as a reminder of how far we’ve come.”
In an effort to defray medical expenses, a fundraiser will be held for Layla on Nov. 4 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge in Lawrence. Tickets are $20 per person.
Cortes has also partnered with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association to establish an online fundraiser. To date, $8,860 has been raised with a goal of $40,000.
