METHUEN -- The city may have jumped the gun on announcing a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for Thursday, according to the city official who is putting the clinic together.
Community Development Director Bill Buckley said Wednesday afternoon that while the city does have 100 doses ready for people 75 and older, and while there are enough medical personnel to administer the shots, there are still many details to be worked out.
"It's a big deal planning a vaccine clinic," he said. "This is a work in progress."
He added "every community in the state is struggling on this."
At the City Council meeting Monday night, Mayor Neil Perry announced the clinic would be held Thursday at The Loop and that a press release would be going out Wednesday morning with information about a hotline that people could call to sign up.
Apparently a number of complications arose and the actual date of the clinic has been moved to Friday. A press release with information about the hotline is scheduled to be released on Thursday.
Perry announced on his cable-TV program Thursday evening that the clinic would be moved to Friday and the city's Facebook page was updated late Wednesday afternoon with that announcement as well.
Buckley said among the details to be worked out was setting up a hotline people could call to set up an appointment or, if appointments are all booked, get on a waiting list.
He said if the city isn't ready to hold the clinic on Friday, the clinic might be pushed off again until next week.
"There's no reason to rush this," Buckley said. "We are going to put 100 doses in 100 arms. It doesn't matter to me when it's done, what matters is that it's done right."
He said the hotline would not be rolled out until it's ready, but Buckley assured residents that, whether it's Friday or early next week, there will be vaccination clinic.
"I will be finalizing a press release, and at this point, a hotline will be announced tomorrow (Thursday) morning," he said. "It's for seniors 75 and older on a first-come, first-served basis. The first 100 eligible people to call the hotline, we will sign them up in order."
He noted that further complicating matters was that the long-time public health nurse recently left to take a job in Andover. As a result, the city is relying on a retired public health nurse working part-time.