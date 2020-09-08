Methuen Village celebrates 100th anniversary of voting rights

METHUEN — The 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment granting women the right to vote did not go unnoticed at Methuen Village Assisted Living.
On Aug. 18, residents and associates of the home donned "Votes for Women" sashes reminiscent of those worn by Suffragettes 100 years ago.
Then they held a champagne toast to honor the women who fought for their right to vote, according to a press release from the 4 Gleason St. facility.
“I’m so proud that we were able to celebrate such an important event at Methuen Village,” said EnrichedLIFE Director Brianna O’Brien, who organized it.
She used the celebration as an opportunity to help residents verify and update their voter registration information ahead of the upcoming election and request mail-in ballots for those interested.
“Along with recognizing the importance of voting and learning about a historic event, I was able to bring 15 mail-in ballot requests to City Hall," O'Brien said.