METHUEN — A Methuen Village resident diagnosed with COVID-19 died over the weekend, and two other residents who tested positive have been hospitalized, according to Executive Director Tracy Valletti.
In a letter distributed Wednesday to residents of the assisted living facility and their families, Valletti said she plans to provide coronavirus updates every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“If we have something new to report, we will,” she said. “If we have no new updates we will let you know that. As a caveat to this, please know that due to the ever-changing nature of the coronavirus pandemic any information I relay could change within minutes after I release specifics.”
Valletti’s letter explains, “since my last communication (a letter Monday) the Board of Health has confirmed two additional positive cases of residents, and they are both at the hospital.”
She went on, “Many of you know that a third resident who tested positive passed away over the weekend.”
On behalf of the entire Methuen Village team, Valletti extended sympathy to the mourning family.
Valletti’s letter states she has been in “constant contact” with city officials, including Mayor Neil Perry, the local Board of Health and Fire Chief Tim Sheehy.
“I am also working with a Mass. Department of Public Health epidemiologist who provides regular consultation and guidance,” she wrote.