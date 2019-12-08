Methuen and Windham lit up the holiday season with their annual tree lighting ceremonies on Saturday.
Plenty of holiday revelers braved the chill and enjoyed the ceremonies in both communities.
In Methuen, Santa arrived by fire truck to The Loop where the event was spread out through the parking lot. Many children made sure to tell Santa they were on the nice list.
There were horse-drawn wagon rides for everyone and children enjoyed the pony rides.
The Foster Kids of Merrimack Valley were collecting toys and donations during the event. There was a holiday story book walk enjoyed by many and 92.5 FM The River broadcast live from 5 to 7 p.m.
In Windham, there were festive trees, glowing lights and plenty of community spirit.
The town hosted its annual tree lighting on the Town Common area, featuring visits with Santa Claus, music, animals and a bonfire.
Those attending enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies while joining in with students for a holiday sing-along of all the seasonal favorites.
After the switch was flipped to light the tree, all were invited to stop by the nearby Presbyterian Church for a free spaghetti supper.
Nonperishable food items and toy donations were also collected to support those in need this holiday season.