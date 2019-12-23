BOSTON – A Methuen woman who worked as a business manager at the Berkeley Retirement Home and Nursing Center in Lawrence is charged with stealing more than $530,000, authorities said.
Sherry Verdick, 43, is facing arraignment in Salem Superior Court early next year on multiple larceny charges related to the Berkeley Home, Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Monday.
Verdick was indicted Monday for five counts of larceny of property valued over $1,200 by a single scheme, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $250 by a single scheme, two counts of making false entries in corporate books with intent to defraud, three counts of forgery, three counts of uttering and obtaining a signature under false pretenses, according to Healey.
Her arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 7 in Salem Superior Court.
"Staff at the Berkeley Retirement Home fully complied and provided extremely valuable assistance to the investigation," Healey noted in her statement.
From January 2016 through September 2018, Verdict, while working as the business manager at Berkeley, "operated a sophisticated scheme to steal money from several accounts operated by the facility," according to Healey's statement.
Prosecutors allege that she wrote several hundred checks to herself from various accounts affiliated with the retirement center, allegedly forged various signatures of other Berkeley employees to steal money from Berkeley accounts, improperly used a corporate credit card for personal purchases, and altered the company’s payroll system to reduce her health insurance contribution to zero, according to Healey.
Verdick is also accused of stealing money "from the estate of a deceased resident by misleading another employee into signing a check which Verdick then deposited into a Berkeley account for which she was a signatory," according to Healey's statement.
In total, prosecutors believe that Verdick stole $536,556 from various accounts associated with Berkeley.
The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Gretchen Brodigan of Healey's White Collar and Public Integrity Division, Chief Financial Investigator Sallyann Nelligan, Victim Witness Advocate Amber Anderson, and the Massachusetts State Police.
