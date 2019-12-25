Methuen woman praises 'angels' who helped mom after collapse at Salem Market Basket

SALEM, N.H. — Salem resident Dorothy Johnson, 83, is recovering at home after collapsing at a Market Basket in town on Saturday afternoon.
Susan Foster, the woman's daughter who was with her during the grocery store scare, is praising "the angels" who stepped in to help.
"Yes, they were angels," she said. "This is a story about angels. They were all exactly at the right place in that moment to help my mom."
Foster, a Methuen resident, said she was walking toward a cash register when she heard someone behind her yell, "Call 911." She turned around to see her mom face down on the tile floor, surrounded by a group of holiday shoppers who rushed from nearby aisles.
There was someone leaning down by her head, Foster recalled.
Someone else was holding her mom's hand, a 17-year-old boy was standing over her, and a fourth person leaned in from near her feet.
Foster learned of something they all have in common when she followed up with phone calls later that night to thank them for caring — They are all nurses or EMTs.
"Except for the young boy," Foster said. "But his mom works at Holy Family Hospital and checked in. What are the chances?"
That boy, Adrian Rolon of Salem, was shopping with his sister when they saw Johnson fall to the ground.
"We asked if she was OK. She didn't respond," Rolon said. "My sister is the one who called 911 and I was yelling for people in the store to help."
Diann Flanagan-Cook, a retired nurse with 30 years of experience, happened to be in the store despite it being far from her South Boston home.
"Tax-free New Hampshire. We come up here about once a month," she said. "I happened to see something going on from the corner of my eye. I haven't had to help someone like that in a long, long time."
A decade has passed since Flanagan-Cook worked with her last patient. But the routine came back to her.
"I started taking her vitals," she said. "I was checking her pulse, doing a head-to-toe assessment to see what was hurt. I needed to see if she was sweating, because that's a sign of a cardiac issue. I asked about her medical history."
She was joined by another nurse, who was sure to stop what she was doing to offer help. An EMT did the same.
Johnson was taken by ambulance to Holy Family Hospital, where she was treated for an issue with her four-week-old pace maker. She also suffered a dislocated shoulder, Foster said.
Emergency room medics told Foster they were shocked by how many medical professionals were around Market Basket at the same time. If something worse had been happening, like a heart attack or stroke, they told Foster that fast action by those nearby is often times the difference between life and death.
Foster said the scare right before the holidays was a painful reminder of tragedy 11 years ago, when her brother died on Christmas Eve.
"I think that with all of those nurses coming together to help in a split second, my brother summoned all of them," she said. "And now mom is good."