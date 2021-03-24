Methuen woman wins $1 million at Ted's Stateline Mobil

METHUEN — A few weeks ago, Maria Ferro's daughter encouraged her to venture out of the house for some fresh air.
Little did she know it would be a very lucrative outing.
She ended up at Ted's Stateline Mobil where she bought a $10,000,000 Gold instant ticket.
Brianna Guzman, the clerk at Ted's who sold the ticket, said Ferro was very excited.
"She scratched it, came up to my counter and said, 'Oh my God, tell me this isn't true,'" Guzman recalled. "I looked at it, and I said 'Yep, it's true.'"
It was the first winning $1 million ticket sold by Guzman, who has worked at the popular lottery location for three years.
"She was so happy," Guzman said, noting that Ferro was alone and left right after confirming the win.
Guzman said million-dollar winners at Ted's "are not that rare, but it's not like an everyday thing."
According to a press release from the Lottery Commission, Ferro chose the cash option for her prize and received a payment of $650,000 — before taxes.
Ted’s Stateline Mobil, located at 551 Broadway St. in Methuen, will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale. Ted's is annually listed as the top lottery sales agent in the state.
Ferro could not be reached for comment.