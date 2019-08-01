METHUEN — City maintenance foreman Daniel Tulley is suing Mayor James Jajuga after becoming fed up with empty promises of promotion and the discovery of a secret surveillance camera in his office, according to a lawsuit filed by his attorney.
Tulley, who has worked for Methuen for 26 years, is the stepfather of City Councilor James McCarty. His lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accused Jajuga of withholding Tulley's promotion as retaliation for McCarty's public statements and votes that did not align with the mayor's beliefs.
"Jajuga has prevented Tulley from being promoted because of spiteful and malicious feelings he has towards Tulley and McCarty," the complaint stated.
Tulley's lawsuit said he performs the duties of a building maintenance superintendent but makes $30,000 less per year than if he had the title. He claimed he was told early last year he would be promoted. The boost — and two other promotions of Department of Public Works employees — was supposed to happen July 1, 2018, his lawsuit claimed, the first day of the new fiscal year.
But Methuen instead became embroiled in controversy over how to pay high-ranking police officers whose union contract included massive raises. City officials were at odds about what to do. The lawsuit noted that Jajgua's son is a Methuen police captain.
"Jajuga did not promote Tulley as of July 1, 2018, as Jajuga and McCarty continued to disagree about how to address the superior officers' collective bargaining agreement," the lawsuit stated.
The lawsuit said Jajuga and an associate he hired as a consultant, Frank McCann, told Tulley he would be promoted if his stepson supported the mayor's potions on the superior officers' agreement. McCarty continued to oppose Jajuga, the lawsuit said.
Tulley said he approached Jajuga around October 2018 to ask why his promotion had still not happened.
"Jajuga replied that there was no reason to reward people who (expletive) on him," the lawsuit stated.
The complaint described several other times when Tulley's promotion was linked to McCarty's public statements and votes -- including during a car ride, at a fishing derby and at a Christmas tree lighting.
In October 2018, the lawsuit stated, Tulley said McCann offered to take him for a drive, during which time Tulley was told his stepson would lose his next election if he didn't start changing his votes about police funding. Later that month, Tulley said McCann's wife Andrea told him a changed vote by McCarty could give way to a $20,000 fundraiser to benefit him.
During a conversation between Tulley and Jajuga in late December, the lawsuit said, "Jajuga indicated that his son would be hurt by the positions that McCarty was taking on the City Council and asked why he would reward people who (expletive) on him."
Tulley said he found a security camera concealed in a box and recording in his office this past February. Tulley's office is underneath the Methuen Police Department. According to the lawsuit, Chief Joseph Solomon had no knowledge of the camera being installed.
The complaint said the "camera was installed at the direction of Jajuga" through a private investigator.
"The camera was installed in retaliation for McCarty making public statements and taking public votes on political issues that are in opposition to Jajuga's positions on those issues," it stated.
While he awaited promotion, Tulley said two other Methuen public works employees were named superintendent, in May 2019. Tulley said one unfilled superintendent position, as of the time his lawsuit was filed, was the one promised to him him.
"No announcement has been made that the position will not be filled," the complaint stated. "The most recent city budget includes a line item for this position."
Tulley currently makes $67,000 per year. The job he wants pays $97,000 per year.
Tulley is asking for a jury trial as well as a promotion, payment for financial losses including lost pay and benefits, and attorney's fees. Tulley, McCarty and Jajgua declined comment for this story.