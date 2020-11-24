Methuen youth center gets $200K boost in state budget    

METHUEN — State Sen. Diana DiZoglio has secured another $200,000 for the youth and community center project, bringing the total raised so far to about $1.53 million.
The Methuen Democrat said the money is included in the state Senate's 2021 budget as an amendment.
“We still have quite a ways to go — however, these critical funds will bring us one step closer to making the dream of a Methuen Youth and Community Center a reality,” said DiZoglio. “Together, we will provide our youth with mentorship opportunities and social and emotional learning to inspire them to pursue their unique talents and reach their goals.”
The announcement prompted a visit Monday from Mike Kenneally, secretary of the state department of the Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development, who toured the site and met with DiZoglio and Mayor Neil Perry, who also supports the project.
Methuen is one of the only communities in the region without a place for teens and others to gather. Both Andover and North Andover have such centers, and Lawrence has a Boys and Girls Club. Haverhill offers teen programs out of its 81 Winter St. YMCA.
Over the past year, DiZoglio has made the establishment of a formal youth and community center in Methuen one of her top priorities, culminating in a 159-mile March Across Massachusetts this fall to raise awareness and support for the project. She raised about $130,000 as a result of the hike.
DiZoglio earlier secured another $200,000 in state funds to initiate the program and $1 million in a recent economic development bill toward the capital campaign. The previous $200,000 is currently at work in coordination with MPS, while the $1 million bond and $200,000 secured in this current budget will need final release by the Baker Administration.
The local nonprofit Inspirational Ones, in collaboration with Methuen Public Schools and Methuen, is initiating the project, creating and implementing a curriculum model to identify and expand outside-the-box learning experiences and career opportunities, with a focus on engaging underserved youth. An essential component of the project is participation by the Youth Advisory Council MY (Methuen Youth) Voice, whose members have been nominated by teachers and school staff and include representatives of that underserved population.
In October, the Methuen School Committee voted to approve the former Pleasant Valley School building on Pleasant Valley Street as the location for a Methuen Youth and Community Center.