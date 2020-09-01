METHUEN — The city's finances are improving, according to experts.
Methuen has received an upgrade in its bond rating from Moody's Investor Services — rising from a negative to a stable outlook with an A3 rating.
The rating is an improvement over previous years when the city was given a negative outlook by rating agencies due to a variety of financial problems, such as a $4 million deficit in the School Department.
"It's an important first step," said Mayor Neil Perry, adding that while A3 is still a fairly low rating, at least it's a move in the right direction. "We're not a negative risk anymore."
Perry said there is still more work to be done.
"My goal is to get to a positive rating," he said, adding that better bond ratings bring lower interest rates when Methuen borrows money.
"It's good,'' he said of the new A3 rating, "but not as good as a positive rating."
Moody's Investor Services said for Methuen to achieve a higher rating in the future, the city must have a positive outcome in contract arbitration with the Police Superior Officers Union.
According to the analysis by Moody's Investor Services, which led to the improved stable rating, "The city's negative outlook has been revised to stable following improvements to the city's financial operations and reserves."
Methuen was praised for its "conservative budgetary practices driving an operating surplus. ... Also included are the impact of new management and low-level state oversight. ... Governance is a key factor in the rating action as state oversight and new financial management is considered a credit positive and stabilizing factor."
Perry praised Maggie Duprey, Methuen's chief administrative financial officer, for her work, as well as the City Council and city department heads for keeping tight control over spending.
"We are extremely pleased by the latest ratings from Moody,'' Perry said in a press release. "The improvement shows that changes implemented by our department heads and employees, along with City Council oversight, have resulted in an A3 Stable rating. I am confident that our fiscal prudence will result in further improvements moving forward.''
The "low-level state oversight" referred to by Moody's is the fact that the city still needs a fiscal overseer. That person is Sean Cronin, who advises the city on how to improve its financial footing. He played an integral role in this year's annual budget negotiations and was present — via Zoom — at every City Council budget meeting.
Perry said one of the big remaining problems which could bring about a negative rating in the future is the ongoing contract arbitration between the city and the Police Superior Officers Union. Moody's Investor Services said factors leading to an upgrade would be a "positive outcome" of the police arbitration as well as balanced growth with an increase in reserves and liquidity.
A downgrade would be caused by "low reserves and liquidity" and "police union arbitration that could further pressure finances in the near term," Moody's said.
"That's a big factor on whether we go up or down," Perry said, referring to arbitration with the superior officers union.
In 2017, under then-Mayor Steven Zanni, the City Council approved a superior officers union contract that would have given police captains salaries of more than $430,000 each.
In 2018, then-new Mayor James Jajuga rejected the raises, saying they would bankrupt the city. He came up with a compromise plan that still offered superior officers exorbitant salaries. The City Council at the time rejected Jajuga's proposal which ultimately led to arbitration.
More recently, Perry proposed another compromise that councilors recently rejected as being too costly for the city, returning the contract back to arbitration.