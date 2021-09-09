METHUEN — Methuen's Rotary Club recently presented the 2020-2021 Rotarian of the Year Award to longstanding member John Breen of the John Breen Funeral Home for his efforts to exhibit the club's motto of "service above self.”
"John quietly is involved in almost every aspect of the Methuen Rotary Club," said Rotary Club President Julie Brady. "No matter what we do, John always comes through in a time of need to help his community.
"He has been an integral member of Rotary and has helped with many of our service projects and community activities, such as preparing, donating and delivering food baskets to those less fortunate, preparing and serving food at the Special Olympics, donating and decorating the tree for Light Up Methuen and the Festival of Trees, working on the city island we sponsor, marching in the Methuen Santa Parade, and so much more. You name it, John does it. We are so lucky to have him as a member of our club."
The Rotary Club also recently honored Frank Rondinelli of Methuen Family Chiropractic with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award, which is one of the highest honors Rotary can bestow upon a member, according to Brady. In addition to the award, a $1,000 donation in Rondinelli's name was made to the Rotary International Annual Program Fund.