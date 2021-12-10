METHUEN — Young people who attend programming through the nonprofit Methuen Arlington, Inc. will see an additional boost in services thanks to a $100,000 grant secured by state Reps. Frank Moran and Linda Dean Campbell in the most recent state budget.
According to founder and grant writer Linda Soucy, the money will be used to bolster the inner-city neighborhood’s existing afterschool homework center and Saturday movies and crafts programs, as well as its youth employment efforts.
Money will also be earmarked to provide outreach and advocacy for children and their families, as well as outreach to area businesses alongside the Methuen Police Department to provide what Soucy calls “crime watch information” and information about small business grants and MassSave energy efficiency opportunities, for example.
Soucy and her Community Outreach Specialist Ruth Estes also plan to host first-time homebuyer courses, she said.
“This funding allows us to continue our mission to engage and serve children and families in need with compassion, respect and dignity by building on individual and community strengths to help resolve challenges together,” Soucy said. “We provide a safe haven where kids come first.”
Moran and Campbell presented the check to Soucy and Estes during a recent trip to the Arlington neighborhood just before Thanksgiving. They also met with children at the center to see just how money will impact the nonprofit.
“MAN, Inc. has done truly admirable work to provide some of our most underserved residents with the essential services that will allow them and their families to thrive in all facets of life — especially throughout and at the very height of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Moran said.
Campbell said she and Moran will “always be advocates” for MAN, Inc. on Beacon Hill.
“Every single penny that goes to the Arlington neighborhood from the Legislature is used to directly impact and uplift the lives of so many young people residing in this section of the city,” Campbell, D-Methuen, explained.
MAN, Inc. was first formed as a neighborhood crime watch group in the early 1990s. Over the years, Soucy and a team of paid employees and volunteers have fostered the group affectionately dubbed MAN, Inc., to become a safe haven for children in Methuen’s inner-city neighborhood.
“Back then, the Methuen Mall had closed, there was no movie theater, no Y or Boys Club,” Soucy has said of what life was like for Methuen kids in 1993. “We figured education was the key to getting kids out of poverty and stopping the cycle.”
A generous donation of computers from a local Dunkin’ Donuts started what was to become MAN, Inc.’s homework help center at 141 Tenney St., where the group is still headquartered today. The adjacent Tenney Park is where the group carries out much of its programming. As long as youth live in Methuen and are between the ages of 7 and 20, they are welcome to attend the programs.
“It takes a village and we utilize that village to the best of our ability,” explained Soucy.