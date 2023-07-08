METHUEN—The City Council will get an update on Methuen’s new master plan at a special meeting Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m.
The briefing will be led by representatives of J.M. Goldson and RKG Associates, community planning firms that are managing the creation of the master plan, which started in October 2022. The process is now in the third of four phases, with delivery of a new document scheduled for April 2024.
The city’s last master plan was created in 2007, and focused on elements of open space preservation and improvements in parks that the city has acted on, said Jack Wilson, director of Economic and Community Development.
“It struck me that there were many elements of the 2007 plan that had become reality, which is ultimately the best test,” he said.
A master plan is a policy document that sets goals for the future, generally within a 10-year horizon. Master plans are prescribed by state law for cities and towns that have planning boards, which in Methuen is called the Community Development Board, to guide decisions relating to land use, housing and economic development.
Methuen is paying for the creation of its new plan with $85,000 in city funds and a $75,000 Housing Choice grant from the state.
But Wilson is on record as saying that he doesn’t like the term “master plan” because it sounds too imposing and doesn’t describe the way these plans work.
“It’s a vision strategy, with an action component,” Wilson said.
That vision started taking shape in the plan’s first two phases, which were called “Methuen yesterday and today” and “Methuen tomorrow” and solicited input from several different groups.
One of these was a steering committee, which includes Mayor Neil Perry, City Council Chair Eunice Zeigler and Linda Soucy of Methuen Arlington Neighborhood, Inc., a nonprofit that focuses on community development.
Focus groups were also conducted with handfuls of “local experts on historic and cultural resources in Methuen as well as housing,” and interviews were held with 11 “key stakeholders in topics of economic development and public services and facilities,” which included heads of city departments.
There was also a community forum for all residents in January at the high school, with both in-person and remote components, and a community survey was sent out in April that garnered 467 responses.
These groups were all approached in different ways, in some cases with broad questions about what they did or didn’t like about Methuen, while in other cases they were asked to identify specific needs in the community or in city government.
Combing through all of their responses and turning them into concrete suggestions for courses of action will be the focus of the last two phases of creating the plan, Wilson said.
From what he has seen of the results, Wilson said the focus is on historic preservation and revitalization of the downtown, especially on Hampshire Street and Main Street, as well as on residential development.
Wilson points to steps that the city has already taken in these areas, with the rehabilitation of landmark properties such as the Masonic Lodge and The Red Tavern with both residential units and spaces for commercial use.
“It’s being done in a way that will preserve the historic integrity of the buildings themselves,” Wilson said.
Such projects are also a result of 40R smart growth overlay district zoning, which targets underused downtowns and allows developers to build higher density residential properties, Wilson said.
He feels the success of Methuen’s new master plan will depend on how well it defines such concrete steps that the city can take to meet the needs of the community.
“We don’t want to have this bound volume, the new master plan, just sit on a shelf,” Wilson said. “We want it to become a working tool. That’s where the success comes in.”
