METHUEN — City Councilor Eunice Zeigler is launching her campaign for a First Essex District State Senate seat.
In announcing the next venture in her political career, Zeigler recognized her parents, Haitian immigrants who came to the United States in the late 1970s to pursue the American Dream.
Zeigler has been elected vice chairwoman during her tenure on the Methuen City Council, and has also led the Economic Development Committee and Assistant City Council Clerk search committee.
Her current term on the council, representing the East District, will be her last because of mandated limits.
In a press release, Zeigler says she has spent the last four years “focused on health equity, food insecurity, human rights, affordable housing and economic development.”
According to the statement, “Councilor Zeigler has passed legislation to make sure we are more inclusive in our policy making; to encourage us to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month; to make it easier to access local legislation online, and to support small businesses who want to contract with the City of Methuen.”
She has been known for advocating for more resources to combat food insecurity, spearheading Methuen Day — a community wide event that celebrates the interaction of arts, culture and economic development — and helping hundreds of residents sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Zeigler’s professional career is in municipal finance. She points to work in Haverhill and Lowell, having secured and managed over $8 million in grants to support families with low income.
“It is now time to build on our accomplishments at the local level, and to put my skills to use in the state Legislature,” Zeigler said. “I plan to address the issues of housing, education, healthcare, and infrastructure in Methuen, Lawrence, and Haverhill, and promise to work hard for the citizens that I serve.”
The First Essex District State Senate seat is currently occupied by Methuen Democrat Diana DiZoglio, who is running for state auditor.
A campaign kickoff is scheduled for Feb. 3. Register online at zeigler.vote/concert. More information can be found at eunicezeigler.com.