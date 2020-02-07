Middleton jail unveils new addiction treatment center

MIDDLETON — When the state first passed a law authorizing jails to provide inmates with opioid medication, Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger admitted the idea of giving drugs to prisoners would be a “culture change.”
“We’ve been trying to keep this stuff out for decades,” he said. “Talk about a paradigm shift.”
That shift has now become complete at the Middleton House of Correction. On Thursday, the jail hosted the formal opening of its new Medication Assisted Treatment Center.
The center, built in what was a print shop inside the jail, dispenses suboxone, methadone and vivitrol to inmates with opioid addiction. The program began last September on a pilot basis, and the new center opened last month.
The jail has administered nearly 10,000 doses of the medicines to 340 inmates since September. The program also includes counseling and measures to make sure inmates are connecting to a program when they get out of jail.
Coppinger, who called the program “ground-breaking,” said there are no statistics yet on its success. But he said early indications are that prisoners are continuing with a program after they are released.
“It is early, but a preliminary look is that folks that leave here are staying with it,” Coppinger said.
Middleton is one of seven jails in Massachusetts that took part in the pilot program that was authorized by a bill signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in 2018. As the opioid epidemic endured, jails have been under increasing pressure to provide the medications, including court rulings requiring them.
The new treatment center was unveiled at a ceremony attended by dozens of correction officials, politicians and judges. They were given a tour of the new center, which looks like any other medical office other than the fact that it’s inside a jail. Essex County Sheriff’s Department Assistant Superintendent Jason Faro pointed out that there are several cameras that are monitored at all times.
Inmates line up at a window to get their medicine from medical staff. They take their doses, which come in the form of crushed pills or liquid, while being watched by guards to avoid the drugs being “diverted” for misuse. Out of the nearly 10,000 doses administered so far, Faro said only 14 have been “intercepted” as attempted diversions.
The center also includes rooms where inmates can receive individual and group counseling. The sheriff’s department contracts with two businesses, Wellpath and Acadia Health, to administer the program.
Coppinger said it cost about $825,000 to build out the new treatment center. The cost of buying the medicine and running the program will be about $2.6 million in the first year, he said.
Coppinger, a former Lynn police chief, admitted there was skepticism in the corrections field about getting into the medication business. He said suboxone, one of the approved medications for opioid addiction, has been the No. 1 drug smuggled into jails and abused by inmates to get high.
“The world of corrections has really come to a crossroads,” he said. “Law enforcement can be old school. It used to be, ‘Lock ‘em up and throw away the key.’ Now the new theory is, how do we make it better? When someone enters our jail, what can we do with them while they’re here so that when we release them and they go back to the community, they don’t come back here.”
Marylou Sudders, the state’s health and human services secretary, said the idea of jails administering opioid medications at first was “like a forced marriage.”
“It was a culture change,” she said. “(Sheriffs) were worried about how their correctional officers were going to embrace this.”
Sudders praised Coppinger for his willingness to take on the program. She said other sheriffs have approached her agency about starting their own treatment programs.
“Hopefully at some point all of our Houses of Correction will embrace the challenge,” she said.
The new medication assisted treatment center is in addition to detox units, one for men and one for women, that already exist at the jail. The program allows inmates who have yet to be sentenced to complete a 28-day addiction treatment program before going before a judge. Coppinger said he has renamed the detox programs the Clean and Sober Existence (CASE) Units.
Staff writer Paul Leighton can be reached at 978-338-2535.