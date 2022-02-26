The mills in the Immigrant City attract attention high and wide.
The latest look comes from The Lawrence Mill Project — photographs by Reba Saldanha.
In them, roof lines, windows, fire escapes, doors and vines make a geometry among brick and stone and sky.
Saldanha’s photos are hanging through March 6 at Spicket River Brewery, 56 Island St. — a fitting location given it once housed repair workshops for mill machinery.
The city’s millions of square feet of mills stretch like plateaus and draw eyes of people from all walks of life -- residents and visitors alike.
Mill stories and historical photographs are a cornerstone in countless family histories.
They tell of newcomers. They tell of the harsh, injurious and sometimes deadly conditions in which they worked. They tell of the starts afforded migrants and immigrants in the Merrimack Valley factories.
“They have seen so many kinds of people coming through them,” Saldanha said.
Amita Kiley, collections director for the Lawrence History Center, has received mill inquiries every week for the past 20 years.
Often they come from ancestors who want to know what the mills were like when their great-grandparents, grandparents or parents worked in them on vast, clattering floors.
The history center, located in the former headquarters of the Essex Company — which created Lawrence as a manufacturing hub — has 40,000 photographs, about 2,500 of them mill shots, to respond to research inquiries.
Perhaps nobody in the last 12 years has photographed Lawrence’s mills more than Bob Lussier of Methuen.
He and Steven Perlmutter host historic mill photography workshops, teaching people to photograph vestiges from the industrial past -- to preserve the scenes and evoke a feel for the lives that once filled those spaces.
It might be a wooden push cart left on a vacant mill floor, a spiral staircase seen from above or a wooden chair by tall windows.
Lussier, who grew up in Lowell, and missed out on photographing its mills when they were transformed by development in the 1970s, has photographed the interior of the oldest of Lawrence’s mills, the Stone Mill (now being developed), on dozens of occasions, maybe as many as 100 times.
His general feeling about Lawrence’s mill-scape: Enjoy it while it lasts.
“But it is not going away, either, the character remains a powerful part of the area’s legacy,” he said.
Hollywood has capitalized on Lawrence’s cinematic appeal, shooting period pieces including the Prohibition-era gangster film “Live by Night.”
The city’s film history goes back to 1912 when the inventor Thomas Edison shot a minute and a half of workers crossing the North Canal during the 1912 Bread and Roses strike.
A century ago Lawrence was the world's leader in wool textile manufacturing. One mill, the Pacific, had machinery capable of making 800 miles of finished woolen textiles every working day, according to textile mill historian Orra Stone.
Charles Parrott of Andover is a retired National Park Service architect who specializes in historic mill preservation and advocated for Lowell mill preservation.
He says mills are especially well suited for redevelopment given their extraordinarily strong construction with brick walls 24-inches thick in places, timber framing, columns, granite foundations and deep basements.
Lawrence has the most mills in the smallest area he has seen.
“I don’t think Lawrence can be beat, in terns of mill density,” Parrott said.
Greater than Biddeford and Saco and Lewiston in Maine, and Fall River, New Bedford, Haverhill and Lowell.
At its peak Lowell probably had about 10 million square feet of mill space, and Lawrence had more mill space than that, he said.
Jonas Stundzia, chairman of the Lawrence Historical Commission, has studied the city’s history and industrial footprint for some 45 years and estimates that about 65 percent of Lawrence’s mills remain.
Much of the space has been restored for development.
He said the space where Sandhana’s photos hang was once part of the Kunhardt Mill complex.
It is likely that the woolen textile mills’ leather belts, pins and gears were repaired there and put back in service.
Saldanha, a freelance photojournalist and mom who has lived in Andover for a decade, says it took a pandemic and the time it afforded her to gather her camera and lenses and explore the mills.
She did no research. It was the first time in 20 years that she was shooting pictures for herself as opposed to assignments.
For two hours on a 60-degree afternoon last November she walked where her eyes took her, seeking simple things -- light and shade, color and symmetry.
She took pictures of the Stone, Everett, Pemberton, Duck, 1 Union St., Ayer, Pacific and Washington mills.
Saldanha grew up in Lynnfield and got interested in photography while attending Northfield Mount Hermon boarding school in Gill, Massachusetts.
She graduated from Boston University with a journalism degree in 2001, having completed in her senior year a semester abroad in Ecuador working for the national newspaper during a time of civil unrest.
She has been a photojournalist for 20 years including 10 as a staff photographer for the Lynn Item and the last 10 years working as a freelance photographer for news outlets including The Eagle-Tribune.
Her father, who came to the U.S. from India, gave her a camera. He was interested in photography and in his youth had taken a now well thumbed photo of a clock tower in Mumbai, India.
Reba Saldanha’s exhibit includes the Ayer Mill Clock Tower, the world’s largest mill clock tower, and a favorite image among local photographers.
It’s a sight that many of Lawrence’s 90,000 residents appreciate, among them John Cornejo, a Lawrence native who lives in a converted paper mill in the city and is owner of the Spicket River Brewery.
Cornejo says Saldanha’s photos fit right into the brewery setting.
“We just rehabbed an old mill, so just taking glimpses of what Lawrence was or what it is transforming to, is great, she has a great eye,” he said.
For her part, Saldanha says The Lawrence Mill Project has given her a greater sense of community and place, and she hopes it does the same for those who see the photographs.