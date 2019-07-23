Mindful recycling in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Department of Public Works is launching its first year of a 10-week program “Recycling IQ Kit,” starting this month and running into the fall. The program's goal is to increase the quality of recycling collected curbside by raising the “Recycling IQ” of the residents using the city's recycling program.
A team of summer workers have been hired and they will work from July through September to implement a curbside feedback program that will target an additional 2,000 households on every recycling collection route in the city this year.
Lorena Salazar, Lawrence’s Recycling Coordinator, explained the program: “As part of the Recycling IQ Kit program, we will be lifting the lids of well over 2,000 recycling containers on a daily basis. If we find a large amount of plastic bags, trash, food or other things that don’t belong in the recycling cart, we will be tagging those carts with an “Oops Tag” that will signal to E.L Harvey to not pick up the bins. Residents whose carts get tagged will need to clean up the cart by getting rid of the offending material and then putting it out properly on their next recycling pick up day.
Those same carts will be checked 10 times this summer, he said, allowing enough time for the behavior modification of recycling right to take effect.
In addition, this year the city will be spot checking carts throughout Lawrence and running more in depth checks on the routes worked last year during the pilot, as part of a reinforcement effort, and to collect data on which areas have higher levels of contamination.
Psychic night is Thursday
HAVERHILL — Winnekenni Castle will host its fourth psychic night of the year from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 25.
Castle staff readers, psychic Valeria, medium Judith-Anne and crystal ball energy specialist Amy Sabatino will be featured along with guest readers, angel healing practitioner, Kellie Lally, and spiritual medium, Annalise Hajer.
Be sure to browse the Stone Sisters boutique.
Readings are $25 per each for 15-minute blocks of time purchased. Appointments are booked at the door only. Doors open at approximately 4:55 p.m.
Complimentary refreshments will be available. Bring along friends or family members to share and enjoy socializing inside the castle before and/or after your readings.
National Night Out is Aug. 7
HAVERHILL — Police will host National Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 7, at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.
Open to all residents, the event will feature free hot dogs and hamburgers cooked by members of the police department, as well as face painting, Phil the Magician, live music by Be Imagine, music by DJ Al, Kona Ice, inflatable amusements, a dunk tank, basketball games, a fire department smoke house, a water park and information booths.
Get to know your local police while they cook up some great food.
This community-police partnership has been held the first Tuesday of every August since 1984 and is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States and Canada. The event aims to increase awareness about police programs in communities, such as drug prevention, town watch, and other anti-crime efforts.
Free business advice offered
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a special opportunity to meet with state officials to discuss how to grow your business.
On Tuesday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to noon, state officials will be at the chamber's office, 264 Essex St., Lawrence, to discuss your specific business needs and state-provided resources that may be available to meet those needs.
Maria DiStefano, northeast regional director of the state's Office of Business Development, will provide an overview of the state's Economic Development Incentive Program and information about other state programs to benefit businesses, such as Mass Life Sciences Center, Mass Growth Capital Corporation, Workforce Training Fund, MassEcon and MassCEC.
Nancy Gerardi, northeast regional director of the Massachusetts Small Business Development Center will provide an overview of offerings available through the state's Small Business Development Center Network such as free help with business plans, marketing plans, help with preparing your financial package for lenders and other business counseling.
Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis by calling the chamber at 978-686-0900.
Help map the area's arts and cultural assets
HAVERHILL — On Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., area artists, planners, nonprofits, government officials, community members, neighbors and the curious are invited to help begin a collaborative process that will map the arts and cultural assets in the 15 Merrimack Valley communities located in Essex County.
The event – a kickoff for what will be a yearlong community-engaged process – will take place at the UMass Innovation Hub, located on the third floor of the Harbor Place Building, 2 Merrimack St.
The targeted communities include Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Groveland, Georgetown, Rowley, Salisbury, Amesbury, Merrimack, Lawrence, Andover, North Andover, Methuen, Boxford and Haverhill.
This event is presented by the Essex County Community Foundation in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission.
Register at www.eventbrite.com under "The value of arts and culture."