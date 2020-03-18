ANDOVER — Several teens who were causing a disturbance on Algonquin Avenue late Saturday night ended up encountering the law, according to the police log.
They were not arrested, but Officers Daniel Devine and Sean O'Day did not let them off the hook without a consequence.
A resident called police at 9:13 p.m. and reported eight to 15 teenagers were knocking on doors in the neighborhood and throwing things in yards before running toward Iroquois Avenue.
Devine and O'Day were dispatched to the scene of the mischief.
Devine spoke with the parents of some of the teens and they told their children to come home, according to the log. Devine then reported all of the youths involved in the incident were accounted for.
He and O'Day made them clean up the mess they made.
Lt. Christopher Moore commended Devine and O'Day for "instilling a sense of accountability" in the teens.
"I am really proud of my officers. They did a really good job," Moore said.