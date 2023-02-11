I expected Wednesday at the movies in Methuen to be a great afternoon.
I was wrong.
It was greater than great.
What started as an idea to bring potentially “about 50” women, all over 70 years old, to see the new film “80 For Brady” turned into a free-for-all.
Remember those scenes from Filene’s Basement wedding dress sales, future brides (with their moms) waiting for the doors to open? and then, well, wow!
That was kind of like this event.
Fifty turned into 100, which turned into 200, and then finally 222. Only instead of the women flocking through The Eagle-Tribune’s front doors, it was our phone bank that was flooded.
When we announced the event – me, Bill Burt, taking Eagle-Tribune senior citizen women subscribers to see the “80 For Brady” for free — the phones started ringing. and ringing. and ringing.
The original story said to call beginning at 6:30 a.m. on a Saturday. By 6:35 a.m. there were 10 women on hold.
I was totally surprised because I have a special connection with several dozen senior women. In our “I Beat Burt” contest, which just completed its 26th season, about 40% of the entries are women over 60 years old. They are passionate about their picks, their record against me, and, of course, their T-shirts.
As the contest has aged, the women playing have grown, seemingly exponentially. That’s right, they love football just as much as I do. Sometimes I wonder if it’s more.
I saw a potential avalanche of women over 70 wanting to go see “80 For Brady.” Well, the avalanche was bigger than I thought.
So was the energy, as were the smiles.
The AMC Methuen theater lobby was buzzing when the doors opened just after 10 a.m.
“This is incredible,” said the first woman I saw. “Thank you, thank you, thank you … for doing this.”
Wow!
I saw another woman walking by herself and I stopped to say hi.
She said, “This is the first time I’ve been out like this since my husband died four years ago. I’m so glad The Eagle-Tribune is doing this. I really needed this.”
Wow, again!
It hit me, this was more than a company event. This meant a lot to a lot of people.
There were many pictures taken in front of our Tom Brady cutout. He was obviously, indirectly, the main attraction.
There were two added elements to the event. Everyone got a T-shirt and saw a two-minute video from the ultimate over-70 Tom Brady fan: his mother, Galynn.
She and her husband, Tom Sr., visited St. Augustine’s in Lawrence in 2005. A former seminary student, he spoke about Catholicism. I connected with both of them at that time.
Which brings us to the movie and four legendary actresses – Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.
It was awesome. It really was.
The message was really about four older ladies not acting like old ladies, enjoying every day and, well, taking a few chances.
What was even better, though, was everyone walking out of the theater. It was as if they all were handed a million dollars.
There were more “thank yous,” more pictures, and more hugs.
Everybody’s eyes were telling. They left the movie theater happier than when they walked in. and that includes this sportswriter.
To the 220-plus women: Thank you! You put a smile on a lot of faces at The Eagle-Tribune.
Mission accomplished.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
