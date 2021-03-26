LAWRENCE — Mission accomplished.
Seven years ago, Derek Mitchell joined leaders from small businesses, nonprofits and other organizations to pledge support for the gateway city of Lawrence. They called their effort the Lawrence Partnership, a group that drew up a list of ideas to make the city a better place to live and work.
Today — after many of those ideas have become reality — Mitchell, experiencing a sense of accomplishment, is leaving the organization as the group prepares to welcome Wendy Estrella as board chairwoman.
Mitchell's move comes six years after he took over as executive director of the partnership. He announced his move Friday, confirming that Lawrence attorney Estrella, who formally took over in January, will work alongside Socrates De La Cruz, board vice chair of the partnership, to begin searching for a new executive director. Mitchell said he plans to remain part of the transition team until his replacement is hired and on board.
“With the strongest balance sheet and budget since our organization’s founding and the successful transition of our board chair complete, I have never been more confident in the future of this organization as I am today,” Mitchell said. “Wendy is as strategic and thoughtful as they come, and she is surrounded by a talented and committed staff and expansive and influential board. I am excited to continue to support her, the new executive director, and the vital mission of the partnership in a consulting capacity after the transition is complete.”
Northern Essex Community College President Lane Glenn, a member of the partnership’s Board of Directors, will head up the seven-member hiring committee searching for Mitchell’s replacement, Mitchell said.
In 2014, Mitchell joined forces with people and groups dedicated to improving Lawrence. What resulted, Mitchell said in a letter to his Board of Directors and other supporters this week, was an organization "that has defied odds, broken down barriers, and inspired on so many occasions."
In an interview with The Eagle-Tribune, Mitchell pointed to successes like the Revolving Test Kitchen, investments made by Sal Lupoli, the Venture Loan Fund and the Lawrence Partnership’s collaboration with Northern Essex Community College as high points in his tenure.
“Over six years, we went from an idea to putting that idea into practice,'' he said. "We were building over research that existed from the Federal Reserve Bank that has asserted that community resilience comes back to these fundamental characteristics of how well business and civic leaders can collaborate and align.
“The partnership was meant to build that infrastructure in Lawrence, but it was really just an idea and I think at this point, it’s a well-proven idea, not just in the work that we’ve catalyzed, but in the response to the Columbia Gas disaster and the COVID pandemic,” he said. “I think you can see how connectivity across sectors and trust in a community all play out in ways that you can’t imagine.''
For Estrella, who has worked alongside Mitchell since the partnership formed in 2014, the transition is emotional.
“He’s leaving it in a great space,” she said. “We have a great group of leaders who are willing and able to continue the work he’s started. It’s bittersweet, but we understand people move on. I’ve benefited so much from what the partnership has offered Lawrence and am ready to take on a new leadership role. This is the right time for us and for Derek.”
Others in the city who worked closely with Mitchell during his time at the partnership said he always put the residents of Lawrence first. He also guided his team with a sense of “trailblazing leadership,” said Jess Andors, executive director of Lawrence Community Works.
“Derek helped shape an idea into a reality and his leadership created a multi-sector collaboration focused on the city's assets: its people, mills, natural resources, local businesses, walkable neighborhoods, and culture,” said Groundwork Lawrence Executive Director Heather McMann.
De La Cruz called Mitchell’s leadership a “blessing,” while Joan Hatem-Roy, the CEO of Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore, and a member of the Lawrence Partnership Board of Directors, said Mitchell’s “passion for Lawrence is evident in everything he does.”
Mitchell, who lives in West Newbury, said he has purchased property in Lawrence and will continue to support the partnership’s LEADS program expansion while he works on real estate development projects with his wife, Lydia.
Glenn said Lawrence’s adopted son is someone who truly pushed the city forward.
“So much of who we are and what we do today is the result of Derek’s energy, his ideas, his ability to collaborate, and his heartfelt dedication to inclusive economic development,'' Glenn said, "to making sure everyone in the community has a chance for prosperity.''