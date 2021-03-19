LAWRENCE — COVID-19 vaccinations on wheels are coming to the streets of Lawrence, courtesy of a partnership between the city and Lawrence General Hospital.
Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and other city leaders Thursday unveiled the latest way to meet residents where they are in the local fight against COVID-19: A mobile vaccination unit that will travel the city and dispense vaccines to residents right at their doorstep.
"This mobile unit...is a critical step as we move forward and as phases (of reopening) continue," Vasquez said. "This is a step in the right direction so that Lawrence will continue to be healthier and safer for everyone."
No appointments are necessary to visit the unit but can be made out of convenience, the mayor said. Residents may call 978-620-3330 to reserve a spot, or visit cityoflawrence.com/vaclawrence to pre-register for an appointment if not yet eligible for a vaccination.
The mobile unit will first travel to congregate and elderly housing settings, Vasquez said. On Thursday, the unit visited 11 Summer St. to vaccinate residents living at Valebrook Apartments. The goal is to administer 100 vaccinations daily depending on availability.
Deborah Wilson, Lawrence General Hospital's president and CEO, said the transition of the mobile unit from offering COVID-19 tests to vaccinations marks an important milestone in the city's pandemic fight.
"A year ago the health of the people of Lawrence was threatened," she said. "We want to ensure that this volume of patients who (were) sick and COVID positive does not reoccur and that people can enjoy their time with their families and get back to work. Our goal is that everyone eligible regardless of transportation challenges, physical barriers, insurance or any other issue, has access to this important vaccine."
City Inspectional Services Director Mike Armano agreed, applauding the use of the mobile unit to keep residents safe. Still, Armano said, more must be done.
"Innovation is going to be the next step in bringing us one step closer to a safer Lawrence. Things like the mobile unit, going door-to-door and doing everything we have to do to bring access to the people of Lawrence (are keys) to overcome the many social determinants that we face in the city," he said.