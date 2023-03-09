Massachusetts is set to usher in a new era of legalized gambling Friday with online sports betting getting underway.
Beginning at 10 a.m., seven sportsbooks will start accepting online bets through websites and apps on users’ smartphones, tablets and other electronic gadgets. They are FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, WynnBET, Barstool, and betr, all of which were granted temporary state licenses to accept wagers.
Two other mobile operators — Fanatics and Bally Bet — will begin taking wagers in May.
FanDuel, DraftKings and other sportsbooks have been hyping the beginning of mobile sports betting in Massachusetts with a barrage of TV and digital ads featuring celebrities and former athletes, offering sign-up bonuses for players who registered ahead of Friday’s launch.
The move follows the advent of in-person sports betting, which got underway at the state's three casinos in late January.
Massachusetts lawmakers authorized sports wagering for adults 21 years of age and older in August, and set up a system to tax and regulate the multibillion-dollar industry.
Under the system, sports-betting operators will be taxed 15% of gross retail wagering sales and 20% for online and fantasy sports wagers.
The law also allows in-state betting on college sports, but not on Massachusetts teams unless they are participating in tournaments such as the NCAA March Madness basketball competition.
In-person sports betting began with three licensed casinos — Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor in Everett — accepting wagers on professional and collegiate games.
More than $500,000 was wagered Jan. 31 — the first day of those facilities, state gaming officials said. A report on the first full month of revenue is due to be released in a few weeks.
Combined, MGM Springfield and Plainridge Park reported net revenues of $65,706 on the first day, which generated $9,861 in tax revenue for the state. Encore reported losses of $75,230, according to the commission.
But mobile sports betting is expected to eclipse those numbers, with industry affiliated groups like PlayMA estimating that about 87% of wagers in the state will be made online, with a projected $5 billion a year in bets.
"After all, it’s easier to open an app than drive to a casino, stadium or horse racetrack," the group posted.
If that pans out, it would put Massachusetts ahead of sport betting industry titans like Arizona and Virginia, which legalized wagers on games two years ago.
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which is responsible for regulating the multi-million dollar industry, has posted the rules for sports betting on its website, which includes a catalog of events that can be wagered on and the types of bets that can be placed, such as single bets, parlays and pools.
Wagers can be placed on competitive events other than big games, such as professional league drafts, MVP awards, hot dog and pie eating contests, and even entertainment shows such as the Academy Awards.
The state’s move to legalize wagering on games was in response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down a federal law prohibiting sports gambling in nearly all states except Nevada.
At least 31 states and the District of Columbia have authorized betting on sports, with wagers collectively hitting a record of more than $57.2 billion last year.
Beacon Hill leaders estimate the state stands to get about $60 million a year in revenue from bets, in addition to upward of $80 million in licensing fees from operators.
Supporters of the law say it will raise much-needed tax revenue for state and local governments, and help eliminate illegal bookmaking operations.
Critics say the state’s foray into betting on professional sports comes with the risk of increasing problem gambling, particularly among young bettors.
Massachusetts set up a problem gambling helpline which offers support to individuals and their loved ones. Call toll free at 1-800-327-5050, or visit https://gamblinghelplinema.org.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.