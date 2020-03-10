NORTH ANDOVER — The worldwide coronavirus crisis has now begun to affect local governments.
Town Moderator Mark DiSalvo told the Board of Selectmen Monday evening there is a "genuine possibility" that officials may have to consider postponing the annual Town Meeting due to the heightened risks of exposure to the highly contagious illness.
Other moderators, he said, are thinking about this scenario. North Andover's annual Town Meeting is currently scheduled for May 19. The law requires that it be held by June 30, DiSalvo pointed out.
Should public health officials determine the crisis is going to get worse before it improves, the town might want to consider holding Town Meeting sooner than May 19 rather than later, he said.
DiSalvo noted the coronavirus scare may cause many residents to avoid attending Town Meeting. North Andover has an open Town Meeting, empowering every registered voter to participate.
DiSalvo was first elected moderator in 2012. This is the first time he has had to coordinate planning for Town Meeting with the Board of Health, he said.
The law authorizes the moderator to unilaterally postpone Town Meeting for up to 30 days, DiSalvo said. He made it clear he prefers to handle the matter collaboratively with selectmen and other town leaders.
"I pray that does not happen," he said regarding the possibility of an "explosion" of the new coronavirus.
Richard Vaillancourt, chairman of the selectmen, said the board was not going to take a vote on the issue that evening.
"We want to make sure we stay ahead of it," he said of the local response to the problem.
Town Public Health Director Brian LaGrasse said there are now 41 "presumptive cases" of coronavirus in Massachusetts. He said he meets regularly with public safety officials to discuss the situation.
Selectman Rosemary Connelly Smedile asked if warmer weather might bring some relief to the crisis. Lagrasse said that remains to be seen.
Town Clerk Trudy Reid said she might consider hourly sanitizing of voting booths to reduce the risk of infection. The town election will take place March 31.
New name proposal
Selectmen voted 4-1 Monday night to support an article at the May 19 annual Town Meeting that calls for renaming the panel the Select Board.
"We are not a board of selected men," said Selectman Regina Kean, who proposed the change.
If approved, the new name will have "a huge positive impact," she said. It will show that North Andover is "a community that values diversity," she added.
"Words matter," her colleague Chris Nobile said.
"I never felt offended by being called a selectman," Selectman Rosemary Connelly Smedile said.
She noted she was the third woman in the long history of North Andover to be elected to the Board of Selectmen.
"I'm not crazy about 'Select Board,'" she said. Nevertheless, she said she will support whichever way Town Meeting votes on the issue.
"We'll let the people decide," she said.
Laura Bates and Alissa Koenig, both of whom are running for selectman in the March 31 town election, spoke in favor of the new name.
Calling the panel the Select Board instead of the Board of Selectmen "will include everyone," Bates said.
Koenig said the name change will be "a great step" toward bringing about a "gender-neutral society."
Kean, Nobile, Richard Vaillancourt and Phil DeCologero voted in favor of the change. Smedile was the only dissenter.