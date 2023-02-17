ANDOVER — Community members were invited to celebrate Valentine’s Day with their sons, grandsons, nephews or any special little guy in their life. And celebrate they did.
The popular holiday-themed dance, hosted annually by the Andover Recreation Department, featured fun music, dancing and special photo opportunities at the Cormier Youth Center.
Dressed in tiny suspenders and bow ties, some boys laughed their way through a limbo competition, while their adorning moms — in true motherly fashion — cheered them on.
A full schedule of town-sponsored events is online at andoverrec.com.
