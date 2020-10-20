LAWRENCE — There were no injures Monday night when a fire broke out in an apartment building at 380 Elm St.
An electrical problem in an attic area above a second-floor unit is believed to have ignited the single-alarm blaze, which was reported at 9:57 p.m., according to fire Chief Brian Moriarty.
Both the second-floor unit and the one below it were damaged by fire, smoke and water, he said.
The Northeast Red Cross reported assisting at least eight adult tenants after the fire, providing them "comfort, financial assistance and long term recovery services."
Moriarty said firefighters cleared the area around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.
