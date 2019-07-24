Money reported stolen from girl's funeral 

LAWRENCE — Detectives are investigating the theft of envelopes, which may have contained donations, allegedly stolen from a city funeral home where services were underway for a young girl killed in a head-on car crash.
The father and grandmother of Taysha Rohena Silva, 11, who died in the Saturday, July 13 crash reported the "larceny of envelopes" to Lawrence police on Tuesday evening.
Since the crash, donations were being collected to pay for Silva's funeral and to help four other people injured in the crash, including the late girl's mother and siblings.
Roberto Silva and Brenda Ortiz, the girl's father and grandmother, said "approximately five envelopes" went missing from the Diaz-Healy Funeral Home at 107 South Broadway on Monday morning as services were underway.
The "envelopes that they believe may have contained donations" went missing around 9:30 a.m. "just before the motorcade was leaving," according to a police report.
The report indicates the envelopes may have been passed to someone but Silva and Ortiz said they were "in no mental state to remember who."
No video surveillance in the funeral home was available, police said.
Following the funeral, Silva was buried at Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence.
No arrests have been made in connection with the alleged theft and the report remains under investigation.
Friends, neighbors and random strangers donated thousands of dollars for the girl's funeral and others seriously injured following the crash including Taysha's mother, Magalaly Andrades, 29; her boyfriend, Alexis Gonzalez, 27, who was driving; Mileshka Rohena, 9, and a 15-year-old cousin, all of whom are from Peabody.
Police said the four family members were hurt and Taysha was killed when their Honda Civic was struck head-on by an Infiniti G37 driven by Selvin Manuel Lima, 23, of Lawrence, around 5:30 that night at Route 114 and Andover Street.
Lima was arrested and charged with manslaughter, vehicular homicide by reckless operation and related charges.
He was arraigned from his hospital bed in Brigham & Women's Hospital on July 15 and remains in the hospital held without bail, according to the Essex District Attorney's office.
A dangerousness hearing for Lima was scheduled for Aug. 6 in Lawrence District Court.
A spokesman at Diaz-Healy Funeral Home declined comment for this article.
