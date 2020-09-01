LAWRENCE -- State Rep. Frank Moran retained his seat in the 17th Essex District for the fifth straight time with a dominant win over challenger Marinela Rivera Tuesday.
The final, unofficial tally came in at 3,492 votes for Moran, and 1,951 votes for Rivera. Because there is no Republican challenger for the November election, Moran automatically wins back his seat.
Moran, who is being treated for throat cancer, was unable to attend the primary night gathering in the parking lot outside his campaign headquarters on Merrimack Street.
His campaign manager, Lawrence City Councilor Pavel Payano, said the incumbent legislator was thrilled to win and was eager to get back to work.
"He's extremely grateful for the support of his family, the volunteers and the community," said Payano. "He's really excited about this win."
Moran was first elected to office in 2013 and had the support of most of Lawrence's political leadership, including city council members and Mayor Daniel Rivera.
Payano said his colleagues on the council even stepped up and made calls for Moran.
While he couldn't attend the party, his son and daughter made speeches to about 50 people gathered outside, observing social distancing and wearing masks.
"He's glad (he won) because he can continue to keep working for the community," Payano said, noting that his primary objective in the coming months is to help the communities affected by COVID-19.
"He lost some family members due to COVID," Payano said, making it a personal issue for him.
Voters came out in big numbers for the incumbent in Lawrence, where he got 2,177 votes in the eight precincts that are part of the 17th District. Rivera got just 648 votes in Lawrence.
In the single Methuen precinct that is part of the 17th District, Moran got 265 votes to Rivera's 128.
In the three Andover precincts that are part of the 17th, Moran got 1,315 votes while Rivera came in close with 1,303.
Payano didn't really have an explanation for why the vote was so close in Andover.
Rivera did not return two calls and a text message for comment.
Rivera is a special education teacher in Peabody where she works as a physical therapist.
Payano said Moran's campaign worked to "make it clear he is someone who stands for public schools and working-class families. He had the most labor union endorsements."
Moran also won the endorsements of a number of state legislators.
"He has built strong partnerships with everyone he meets," Payano said.
18th Essex District Republican primary
The only other primary in the area was between Shishan Wang of Andover and Jeffrey Dufour of Tewksbury. They ran in the Republican primary to face off against Rep. Tram Nguyen, the incumbent Democrat from Andover who was unopposed in Tuesday's primary.
As of press time Tuesday night, Dufour held the advantage with just a few precincts reporting.
Dufour, an information systems contractor, won two precincts in his hometown on a vote of 502 to 55. He also won a single precinct in Boxford by a vote of 114 to 56.
"It meant a lot to get my hometown," Dufour said. "Boxford was a pleasant surprise."
He and Wang were both waiting for results from Andover and North Andover, also part of the 18th District.
Wang said the problem was that while today's votes had been counted in Andover, town workers were still counting mail-in and early voting ballots late into the night.
"This is a very different election," said Wang, noting that due to COVID-19, many people avoided the polls and voted by mail.
"I really appreciate all the hard work my team put in, no matter who wins," he said.