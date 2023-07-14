METHUEN—As the July 21 deadline for taking out nomination papers draws near, several more candidates have declared that they plan to seek office in the Nov. 7 municipal election.
They include two city councilors who are seeking their third terms: Councilor-At-Large D. J. Beauregard and Councilor Allison Saffie, who represents Methuen’s West District.
They join fellow incumbents Joel Faretra from the Central District and Councilor-at-Large Nicholas DiZoglio, who have already taken out nomination papers.
Councilor Mike Simard from the West District is the only incumbent eligible for reelection who had not pulled papers as of Wednesday. City Councilors Jessica Finocchiaro, Steve Saba, James McCarty and Eunice Zeigler are in their final terms.
The ranks of non-incumbents seeking seats on the City Council have also expanded, and now include Patricia Valley in the West District and William Haneffant in the East District. All candidates for office must return their nominating signatures to the Registrar of Voters by July 25.
While no candidates besides Mayor Neil Perry and Matthew Wicks have taken out papers to run for mayor, Phil Lahey of the Merrimack Valley Prevention and Substance Abuse Project told the City Council on Monday that he may do just that.
Lahey, who drives a bus, said he doesn’t want to run for mayor, but will if the council doesn’t place a non-binding resolution on the ballot that would change Methuen’s executive office from mayor to city manager. Lahey said if he ran for mayor and was elected, he would hire someone to serve as Methuen’s manager.
Lahey, who previously served three terms on the City Council, was once also part of a community group that sought to have the manager’s office changed to a mayor’s office 30 years ago, and succeeded.
“What we did was put two questions into one ballot question,” Lahey said. “Did the city want to go to a mayoral form of government, and would they also like to implement term limits?”
Lahey now says he isn’t sure that the two questions should have been combined, and thinks residents should take a fresh look at which type of executive power they want.
“This is not a referendum on any mayor,” Lahey said. “That doesn’t matter to me. I’m not going against any mayor.”
But while he feels that term limits have succeeded “in keeping some normality in our city government,” Lahey also feels the council now cedes too much power to whoever occupies the mayor’s office.
“Back when we had a manager form of government, we had a strong council, so the council had more control than the manager,” he said.
Councilor Beauregard confirmed in an email that it would take a vote from the City Council to have the non-binding resolution placed on November’s ballot. He also said that he strongly disagrees with Lahey’s idea of going back to a manager.
“Ultimately, a city manager would only need five votes from the nine-member City Council to stay in power,” Beauregard said. “The voters would never be able to choose their city’s chief executive through a direct election. The council, and only the council, would have the total authority to appoint or terminate the city’s CEO. For a municipality of Methuen’s size, it’s critical for the voters to be able to determine who they want or don’t want to be in charge at City Hall every two years.”
Lahey, apprised of Beauregard’s comments, said he feels the institution of term limits would keep power from becoming too entrenched in the council’s hands.
“Since term limits, we have a nice turnover and you don’t have the politicized councilors,” Lahey said.
Along with the City Council and mayor, Methuen voters will have choices to make in November regarding seats among the Nevins Library Trustees, which are currently being sought by incumbents Mary Beth Donovan-Grassi and Christine Touma-Conway.
Incumbents Nancy Reardon and Nancy Marcoux are also seeking positions on the Housing Authority, and Francisco Surillo and Thomas Hatem have taken out nomination papers for election to the Greater Lawrence School Technical School District Committee.
