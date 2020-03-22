As the threat of coronavirus continues to spread, the death toll in the state climbed to five Sunday and new cases of those who tested positive were reported in Haverhill, Lawrence and Methuen.
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said two residents in his city tested positive for COVID-19, while two cases were also reported in Methuen and one in Lawrence.
Statewide, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the number of those who died rose from two on Saturday to five Sunday. The department also reported 60 cases of the coronavirus in Essex County and 646 cases throughout the state.
In Haverhill, the two infected residents, whose identities have not been made public due to privacy laws, are being isolated at home are under the care and supervision of Haverhill Public Health Nurse Mary Connolly, who is following state guidelines
When reached by The Eagle-Tribune on Sunday, the mayor said he was notified of one case Saturday and the other Sunday. The cases involve two separate families and those infected are adults, Fiorentini said.
"I am concerned but not panicked as there are two or more positive case in most neighboring communities," he said. "I do expect this to rise as testing ramps up and more people are being tested, but I do not expect to be overwhelmed here in Haverhill. We're hoping for the best but we're planning for the worst.”
Those family members and others who have come into contact with the two newest residents to contract the virus have been tested and are being monitored in accordance with state protocols, Fiorentini said.
While the city is aware of the identities and addresses of those infected, medical-related privacy rules prohibit the release of such details.
He said these two latest cases don't necessarily spell a major outbreak and that he's confident the social distancing practices people are following will reduce the spread of the disease.
"I share everyone's concerns and I think the social distancing is going to work," he said.
In response to these latest coronavirus cases, Haverhill City Hall will be closed to the public as well as most city staff Monday and Tuesday to allow for deep cleaning, the mayor said.
"We plan to reopen Wednesday, but we will have certain distancing rules in effect, which we will announce," he said. "We do have critical employees working, including 311 while department heads are working from their homes. I'm holding telephone meetings throughout the day with critical personnel."
Haverhill’s first case of coronavirus was announced Friday.
Katie Vozeolas, director of health and nursing services for Haverhill Public Schools, tested positive for COVID-19 but “cannot identify a direct link to any individual diagnosed,” Superintendent Margaret Marotta said in an email to the school community Friday night.
Vozeolas does not live in Haverhill and chose to make details about her case public on her own.
According to school officials, Vozeolas is being considered to have been contagious Tuesday. Out of an “abundance of caution,” they are also considering March 16 as a day she was “potentially contagious” and are notifying those who came in close contact with her on those dates.
Haverhill Public Schools pediatrician Dr. John Maddox said Vozeolas was at City Hall and Silver Hill Elementary School on March 16.
On Tuesday, she was at Burnham School — a building used for office space — and had what Maddox called “transient dealings” with three other schools he did not name.
Maddox cites guidelines from the CDC when relaying that testing is not necessary for what he calls “contacts of contacts,” such as spouses or children, exposed to asymptomatic people with potential exposure to COVID-19.
The coronavirus cases in his city didn’t come as a surprise to Methuen Mayor Neil Perry.
In a statement, Perry wrote, "A confirmed case of COVID-19 was inevitable and more should be expected. As the situation escalates nationwide and here in Methuen, I want to make the latest information available to residents in the interests of full transparency."
Perry also announced plans to issue a daily report detailing the coronavirus cases in Methuen. The report will be released by 5 p.m. and it will be based on reports from the state Department of Public Health.
Residents who may be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, fever or shortness of breath — are asked to call the Lawrence General Hospital COVID-19 screening line at 978-946-8409. The hotline is available 24/7 and if necessary, testing will be ordered for those who need it.
The CDC’s coronavirus website reports the illness may be spread by “someone who is actively sick with COVID-19.”
The CDC says “some spread might be possible before people show symptoms ... but this is not thought to be the main way the virus spreads.”
Staff writers Mike LaBella and Genevieve DiNatale contributed to this report.