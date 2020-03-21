LAWRENCE — Any establishment in the city that cannot conduct business while maintaining a distance of 6 feet between people must close down immediately, according to an emergency order Saturday afternoon by the Lawrence Board of Health.
The order specifically names hairdressers, barbers, salons, nail salons, tanning, laser hair removal, body art, body work, piercing, personal training, and all other commercial activities that include touching another person.
The order does not apply to licensed health care professionals, including doctors, dentists, urgent care providers, physical therapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists, chiropractors, acupuncturists and mental health providers.
The new requirements will stay in effect until further notice is given by the Lawrence Board of Health.