LAWRENCE — Local children and families were the recipients of more than 10,000 toys and winter clothes donated this holiday season by members of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 103.
The Holiday Toy Drive is an annual tradition at IBEW Local 103 to give back to the communities where members live and work, officials said.
“We’ve been collecting toys since Thanksgiving. We are proud to be delivering these toys and to get them in the hands of our members’ communities,” said Lou Antonellis, business manager and financial secretary.
Antonellis said the 10,000 toys and articles of winter clothing represent the amount of active members and retirees the union has in Boston.
This was the ninth year IBEW ran the collection.
IBEW Local 103 also collected new hats, gloves, and scarves for adults and children to support local families and women’s shelters this winter.
“We live here. We work here. We are extremely blessed, and we believe in giving back to our communities,” said Renee Dozier, IBEW 103 business agent.
