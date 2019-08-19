ANDOVER — Residents of the Abbot Street area are asked to remain indoors Tuesday night, as spraying where the mosquito pools that tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or the EEE virus, is set to take place, according to a statement from the Andover Health Division.
Health officials said the spraying will take place between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The treated area is surrounded by Andover Street from Central to Woburn Street, Woburn Street from Andover Street to Spring Grove Road, Spring Grove to Abbot Street, to Eastman Road, and Abbot Bridge Drive. It includes all streets inside this boundary.
Officials said the spraying will be conducted by the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District. Depending on the weather, health officials said the spraying could be delayed to Wednesday.
Town playing fields will close for treatments Friday, Aug. 23, and will re-open on Aug. 24, officials said. Andover Public Schools and town officials will keep student athletes and other field users informed of field closings and openings.
The statement said the material being sprayed is Zenivex E4-RTU, an oil-based adulticide.
On Aug. 13, two collections of mosquitoes in the targeted area tested positive for the virus. Health officials said they were a species known to bite humans.
During the hours of spraying, the Andover Health Division urges all residents to keep pets and children indoors, refrain from nightly walks on spray routes, and to close windows.
Officials said air conditioners can be left on during the hours of spraying, and doors and windows can be re-opened after 15 minutes. Pets can also be let out 15 minutes after the spraying is completed.
The Andover Health Division urged all residents to follow these safety steps:
* Be aware of peak mosquito hours, from dusk to dawn;
* Cover up with long-sleeves, pants and socks;
* Wear mosquito repellent wtih DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or lemon eucalyptus oil.
Homeowners are also encouraged to check rain gutters and drains, empty unused flowerpots and wading pools, and frequently change the water in birdbaths. These are where many mosquitoes lay their eggs because of the standing water, officials said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections or encephalitis. Very few human cases are reported across the U.S. each year, but EEE can be fatal or leave victims with serious complications and neurological problems, the CDC reports.