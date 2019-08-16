ANDOVER — Two collections of mosquitoes in the Abbot Street area recently tested positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or the EEE virus, town officials said they learned Friday.
A statement from the town pointed out that the mosquitoes tested were trapped on Aug. 13, and were of a species that is known to bite humans.
As a result of these positive tests, the Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control and Wetlands Management District is deploying a supplemental mosquito trap to the area this weekend, officials said. They said larvicide will also be deployed in the coming days.
Officials said the Andover Board of Health will meet Monday evening to discuss the positive test results with a state entomologist.
It is anticipated that adult mosquito spraying from truck-based applicators will occur in a targeted area on Tuesday night or Wednesday, depending on rainy weather that would delay the process.
The Andover Health Division urges all residents to follow these safety steps: Be aware of peak mosquito hours, from dusk to dawn; Cover up with long-sleeves, pants and socks; And wear mosquito repellent wtih DEET, permethrin, picaridin, IR3535 or lemon eucalyptus oil.
Many mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, so limiting the number of places around homes for mosquitoes to breed by either draining or getting rid of items that hold water is encouraged. Homeowners should check rain gutters and drains, as well as empty any unused flowerpots and wading pools and change water in birdbaths frequently.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention the EEE virus is a rare cause of brain infections or encephalitis. Very few human cases are reported across the U.S. each year, but EEE can be fatal or leave victims with serious complications and neurological problems, the CDC reports.
The Andover EEE news follows similar findings in Pelham this week.
While no humans in Pelham have tested positive for the virus there, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services identified batches of mosquitoes in that tested positive for EEE, according to Pelham Town Administrator Brian McCarthy.
Town officials said they would spray town fields, parks and schools to reduce mosquitoes in the area Thursday and Friday, McCarthy said.
Those infected with the virus appear to have flu-like symptoms, including fever, headache, weakness, and muscle and joint pains, according to health officials.
Health officials say symptoms show up 4 to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.