BOSTON — More than 100 lawmakers and other elected officials are getting a free pass to another term amid a lack of challengers in the upcoming general election.
Every seat in the 200-member state Legislature is up for grabs this election cycle, but the majority of incumbents will cruise to another term with few contenders vying to unseat them.
Nearly two-thirds of the races for the Legislature are uncontested on Nov. 8 ballot — at least 109 of 160 House districts and 18 of 40 Senate districts — including incumbents who fielded no challengers and candidates who emerged from the Sept. 6 primary uncontested.
That includes legislative leaders House Speaker Ron Mariano, D-Quincy, and Senate President Karen Spilka, D-Ashland, neither of whom drew challengers.
Locally, several incumbent lawmakers will cruise to reelection next month, including Reps. Tom Walsh, D-Peabody, Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, Frank Moran, D-Lawrence, and Jerad Parisella, D-Beverly.
The lack of challengers also means several newcomers who won primary races will join the Legislature next year without any general election competition.
Among them, Democrat Jennifer Armini, of Marblehead, who edged out five others in the 8th Essex District primary, Pavel Payano, a Lawrence Democrat who won a primary in the newly created majority-minority 1st Essex Senate district, and Estela Reyes, of Lawrence, who won the Democratic primary for the 4th Essex House district.
Meanwhile, state Rep. Paul Tucker, who won the Democratic primary for Essex County District Attorney, will be unopposed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. Republicans didn’t field any challengers for the race.
So will Essex County Sheriff Kevin Coppinger, of Lynn, who narrowly fended off a primary challenge from fellow Democrat Virginia Leigh, a Lynn social worker. With no GOP challengers on the ballot he is guaranteed another six-year term.
The lack of challengers could mean Republicans will cede even more ground on Beacon Hill, where Democrats hold a super-majority in the House and Senate, and dominate statewide offices.
Currently, Democrats dominate the state Legislature, with Republicans holding only 28 seats in the 160-member House. In the Senate, they only have three of 40 seats.
Democrats also occupy statewide offices, including the attorney general, secretary of state, auditor and treasurer, and hold all 11 of the state’s congressional seats.
To be sure, there are still a number of contested legislative races across the state and region on the Nov. 8 ballot that could draw interest from voters.
In the 2nd Essex Senate district, incumbent Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, faces a challenge from Republican Damian Anketell of Peabody. In the 5th Essex House District, Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, is being challenged by Republican Ashley Sullivan, of Gloucester. Incumbent Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-Andover, will face Republican challenger Jeffrey Dufour, of Tewksbury.
And in the First Essex & Middlesex Senate District, Sen. Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, is facing his first general election challenger in years with Terence Cudney of Gloucester running for the seat as an independent.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@cnhinews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.