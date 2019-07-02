LAWRENCE — A man who prosecutors say beat his girlfriend's son and the boy's mother will soon face arraignment on criminal charges in Salem Superior Court.
The Essex County grand jury handed down six indictments against Christian Delacruz, 24, of 10 Monmouth St., who is accused of assaulting his girlfriend's 18-month-old son, sending the child to a Boston hospital for treatment of injuries.
Delacruz is charged with two counts of domestic assault and battery and four counts of assault and battery on a child with substantial bodily injury resulting, according to court papers.
The child's mother, Jasmine Montilla, was also indicted on charges of reckless child endangerment and wantonly or recklessly permitting an assault and battery on a child resulting in bodily injury, according to police and court papers.
Both face arraignment on July 29 in Salem Superior Court.
Delacruz, who has a "very lengthy" criminal background which includes illegal firearms possession, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threats, intimidation and more, was held without bail following his previous arraignment in Lawrence District Court.
He was arrested and charged on June 1 after Montilla brought the boy to the Holy Family Hospital emergency room in Methuen the night before for treatment of a variety of injuries, according to Lawrence police reports.
The boy "had visible injuries all throughout his body," according to a report by Detective Ana Villavizar, who interviewed the boy's mother with Detective Paul MacMillan at Holy Family Hospital.
In her report she wrote the boy had various bruises on his face and "from his buttocks all the way up his spine he sustained injuries." The boy's thumb appeared to be broken and his shoulder had a visible bite mark, Villavizar wrote.
The boy was taken by ambulance to Children's Hospital in Boston.
She also wrote that to keep the boy safe from further abuse, the Department of Children and Families took custody of him. The mother was told she could not contact or visit her son pending further investigation.
Montilla was not arrested at that time but was indicted afterwards.
Detectives say she told them she and Delacruz met a year ago and have a "lengthy history of domestic violence."
She said she had a restraining order against him in September, but the order expired and they got back together, according to a police report.
On Sunday, May 19, Delacruz told her he bit the toddler and apologized, the woman told police.
Later, when the boy was crying and she asked Delacruz why, he said he "pinched the baby" and that the boy fell off the bed when he left him unattended there to get him some milk, according to a police report.
The woman told detectives she has tried to leave the relationship but every time she does Delacruz "finds her and assaults her," according to the report.
The detectives obtained a warrant for Delacruz's arrest and went looking for him at 10 Monmouth St. the next morning.
Officers found him hiding in a bedroom and arrested him at gunpoint, according to a report by Officer Leo Silvera.
