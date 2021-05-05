SALEM, N.H. — Nicole Aries worked on the tailgate of a pickup truck Wednesday morning, painting the finishing touches on a sign she created in memory of Scott Couture, a fellow Lawrence General Hospital emergency medical technician.
"If you don't do legendary (things) you can't be legendary," read her sign, which she would later hold up alongside Route 28 as dozens of emergency vehicles buzzed by in Couture's funeral procession.
Aries is among hundreds of first responders who attended the wake Tuesday and funeral Wednesday for Couture, who was nicknamed "Cooch" and "Dirty." He was an EMT who worked in Lawrence and the Merrimack Valley for 30 years. Couture was beloved by many for his compassion and empathy as an EMT, as well as his fun-loving personality that showed no bounds.
A father of five and grandfather of eight, Couture, 55, died Friday after a three-year battle with esophageal cancer. He and his wife Jennifer were married for 10 years.
His brother, Lt. Wayne Couture, is retired from the Lawrence Fire Department.
Tuesday evening, hundreds of EMTs and paramedics lined up for a "walk-through" outside the Rivet Funeral Home in Merrimack, New Hampshire, during his wake.
Then, around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, the hearse carrying Couture was escorted from the funeral home by a host of police cruisers, ambulances and motorcycles.
A large group of co-workers and friends gathered in the Kohl's parking lot on Route 28, standing in the grassy area along the highway, to watch the procession go by on its way to the Granite United Church at 1 Sandhill Road in Salem.
Firefighters hung a large American flag, suspended from a Salem ladder truck, over the entrance to the church.
Because of the pandemic, just 65 people were allowed to attend the funeral.
However, the church services were live-streamed and dozens gathered at Lenzi's restaurant in Dracut to view the proceedings.
Couture was born in Lawrence on Jan. 11, 1966. He was the son of the late Florian and Daisy (Campton) Couture. He was a 1984 graduate of Greater Lawrence Technical School.
When he wasn’t working, Couture enjoyed kayaking, playing bass guitar, riding both bicycles and motorcycles and watching the Patriots, but he especially liked spending time with his family and friends.
Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.