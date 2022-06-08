ANDOVER — A motorcyclist was transported to Lawrence General Hospital after being struck by a car on North Main Street.
Andover police spokesman Lt. Eddie Guy said that while the injuries were serious they were not life threatening.
The driver of the car was not injured and is cooperating with police, Guy said.
The accident occurred when the driver of the car was pulling out of the parking lot closest to Santander Bank on North Main Street, said Guy.
The Andover Police Department is currently working on an accident reconstruction, he said.
